LG's 2024 OLED Evo TVs Are Up For Sale And These Six Models Stand Out
LG has just announced that it's updating its 2024 OLED evo TV lineup with a total of 11 new models. Spread across two separate product lineup — the G4 Series, and the C4 Series — the new models span a wide price range as well, with the most affordable model starting at $1,499 — and the most expensive model costing a staggering $24,999.
The G4 series boasts a larger screen size option, with the aforementioned model reaching an impressive 97 inches, which should make it a good option for people seeking a large screen OLED TV capable of creating an immersive home theater experience. On the other hand, the C4 series offers a wider variety of screen sizes; ranging from a compact 42 inches, to a spacious 83 inches making, them ideal for those seeking a versatile TV for bedrooms or living rooms.
These 11 OLED models are only the first of LG's 2024 OLED lineup, and the company has hinted that there will be more OLED products that will be announced at a later date. All of these G4 and C4 series OLED TVs are already up for preorder via LG's website, with shipping expected in March 2024. These TVs will also be made available via LG-authorized retailers in the months to come.
We have picked six interesting TVs from both of these series, which should make for a good choice in case you were looking to upgrade to an OLED TV.
Best LG OLED evo G4 Series TVs of 2024
With Artificial Intelligence (AI) being the modern-day buzzword, it's hardly surprising to see LG jumping onto the AI-powered bandwagon. The most notable TV among the 2024 LG OLED evo G4 series is the top-of-the-line 97-inch model.
While the standout feature of this model is its massive 97-inch 4K OLED panel, this TV also gets LG's latest AI-enabled Alpha 11 processor, which claims improved performance across the board. This chip features several improvements aimed at enhancing the picture and audio quality, while also delivering improved graphics performance.
This 4K OLED TV gets an ultra slim frame and thin bezels to create a seamless look, and features support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Based on LG's WebOS platform, the TV also comes with the LG Channels bouquet that offers access to 300+ free channels across various genres ranging from sport and fitness, to cooking and technology. At a staggering $24,999, this one is truly for true OLED connoisseurs.
Those looking for a relatively affordably-priced option might be interested in the 65-inch OLED, which is essentially a smaller variant of the same aforementioned 97-inch model. While the rest of the features on this TV are identical to that of its larger 97-inch sibling, this TV uses a different processor — α11 [Alpha] AI Processor Gen7 — which is not as loaded with AI features. Nevertheless, it is a lot lighter on your pocket thanks to its price tag of $3,399.
There's also the even-more-affordable 55-inch variant that will set you back by $2,600.
Best LG OLED evo C4 Series TVs of 2024
The 2024 edition of the LG OLED evo OLED C4 series gets several upgrades over its predecessors. These models are positioned below the equivalent models from the G4 lineup, and feature LG's new α9 [Alpha] AI Processor Gen7. These TVs also feature LG's Brightness Boosting technology, which claims to magnify each individual pixel for a much brighter overall image. The C4 series models are also good lookers, thanks to an upgraded design language; each model featuring a slimmer body with thinner bezels.
The upgraded AI processor on these models gets improved AI upscaling capabilities, and also features pixel-level image analysis that claims to sharpen objects and backgrounds that are blurry, resulting in sharper overall image. Then there is the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature that splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes them. These TVs also feature a 144Hz refresh rate, along with HDMI 2.1 connectivity.
Those looking for a large screen OLED experience without breaking the bank will take a liking to the 77-inch model from the evo C4 series lineup, setting you back by $3,699. Then there is the 55-inch model, which is comparatively more affordable at $1,999. For someone looking for an even more affordable model, the 48-inch C4 series OLED TV also makes for a great choice at $1,599.99.