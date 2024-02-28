LG's 2024 OLED Evo TVs Are Up For Sale And These Six Models Stand Out

LG has just announced that it's updating its 2024 OLED evo TV lineup with a total of 11 new models. Spread across two separate product lineup — the G4 Series, and the C4 Series — the new models span a wide price range as well, with the most affordable model starting at $1,499 — and the most expensive model costing a staggering $24,999.

The G4 series boasts a larger screen size option, with the aforementioned model reaching an impressive 97 inches, which should make it a good option for people seeking a large screen OLED TV capable of creating an immersive home theater experience. On the other hand, the C4 series offers a wider variety of screen sizes; ranging from a compact 42 inches, to a spacious 83 inches making, them ideal for those seeking a versatile TV for bedrooms or living rooms.

These 11 OLED models are only the first of LG's 2024 OLED lineup, and the company has hinted that there will be more OLED products that will be announced at a later date. All of these G4 and C4 series OLED TVs are already up for preorder via LG's website, with shipping expected in March 2024. These TVs will also be made available via LG-authorized retailers in the months to come.

We have picked six interesting TVs from both of these series, which should make for a good choice in case you were looking to upgrade to an OLED TV.