Manba One Review: Wireless Xbox/Switch Controller With Style, Substance, And Value

Over the past couple of years, brands like Asus and Turtle Beach have launched controllers with a built-in screen. The latter was quite an ambitious undertaking, since the screen doubled as a dashboard for audio settings, custom profiles, notifications from social apps, and RGB adjustments. Manba, which makes a wide array of gaming peripherals, was also in the same league with its One controller.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the company introduced the second-generation (V2*) controller which re-imagines the aesthetics with a transparent makeover and updated button placement while keeping the display intact. Now, Manba is chasing the familiar Xbox controller format, but it wants every platform to feel right at home with its latest offering.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

And that's where the screen plays a crucial role. The Manba One puts all the controls right on the device, which means there are no app shenanigans involved. It's bold, brash, and thoughtfully executed. There are a few design choices that may not sit well with every gaming enthusiast, but the rest of the RGB-loaded package is as eyeball-arresting as a controller gets.

Advertisement

At an asking price of just $69.99, the Manba One appears to be the most kitted-out controller out there. If you're intrigued by what you see in the image above, you might want to continue reading about how it actually performs, and if the few chinks in its armor could be the deal-breaker for you. A review unit controller was provided by Manba for the testing done in this review.