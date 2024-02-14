5 Of The Coolest Looking Custom Xbox Controllers
Video game console manufacturers understand the gold mine that is limited and special edition versions of their peripherals. Microsoft understands this well and recognizes gamers' desire to customize their gaming rigs, which led to the inception of the Xbox Design Lab. This is a service offered by Microsoft that allows players to fully customize their controllers by mixing and matching a wide array of colors and designs for specific parts of the controller, creating a truly unique Xbox controller that reflects the player's personality.
A quick glance at the service will bombard you with a collection of genuinely amazing user-made Xbox Design Lab controllers that show the creativity of the gaming community. Of course, Microsoft has also released some exceptional custom-made Xbox controllers since the first Xbox console was unveiled more than two decades ago. Even before Microsoft's powerful console was released to the market, it already had a reputation for outlandish design ideas, as the X-shaped prototype for the original Xbox can attest, which gave customers a peek at what was to come. Below are some of the coolest and most iconic custom Xbox controllers throughout the gaming console's illustrious history.
The Original Xbox Crystal Controller
Let us start with a classic featuring an iconic design of its era, the Crystal Xbox Controller. For whatever reason, see-through shells were all the rage in the gaming market during the late 90s and early 2000s. As such, Microsoft also pitched its own entry into this market with the Crystal Controller edition for its original Xbox console. To be fair, transparent shells that allow players to see how their controllers tick weren't the strangest Xbox controller designs that Microsoft greenlit.
Looking at the Crystal Xbox controller, it gets easier to understand its charm and the reason for its popularity and niche in the gaming market. The translucent casing allows players to see the inner workings of the controller and a glimpse of its mechanical heart and veins. The controller itself becomes a main attraction as it highlights the intricacies of the development process behind this integral gaming peripheral. The design of the Crystal Xbox controller not only satiates the curiosity of tech-savvy players; it is also an undeniably cool aesthetic that even casual gamers will find fascinating.
Gears of War 4 Elite Controller
The "Gears of War" franchise is one of Xbox's staple series that has sold millions of units since its debut in 2006 for the Xbox 360. It goes without saying that such a central part of the Xbox's rise to popularity will also have its own special edition controller. Enter the "Gears of War 4" Elite controller. Xbox's Elite controller series features a high-end custom build designed for a peak gaming experience with subtle tweaks to help improve precision and control. This specialized accessory series is certainly among the best controllers for your Xbox Series X console.
The "Gears of War 4" Elite controller, released in 2016, along with the fourth installment of the third-person action shooter, features a grimy, blood-splattered aesthetic that complements the relentlessly bleak atmosphere of the games. The rather gory design contrasts the Elite controller's modern and sleek build, which further adds to the unique appeal of this limited edition controller. Every aspect of the "Gears 4" Elite controller oozes with style, from the bloody claw marks to the similarly designed USB cable. In addition, the sleek and horror-centric design of this custom Xbox One controller will certainly appeal to a broader audience, not only "Gears of War" fans.
Starfield Controller
While the game sadly did not exactly live up to its expectations, it is undeniable how stylish the "Starfield"-inspired controller is. With its clean and retro science fiction aesthetic on full display, the "Starfield" controller is quite an eye-catching Xbox accessory that will complement your gaming rig. The special edition "Starfield" Controller was released before the game and certainly took advantage of the hype surrounding Bethesda's latest epic RPG offering. That said, even without the swelling anticipation from gamers, the "Starfield" controller can stand on its own based on its refined design.
As a standalone product, the "Starfield" controller perfectly captures the pristine and idealistic sci-fi aesthetic that the game incorporates. It features a pure white shell with various decals designed to simulate the constellation-inspired UI in the game. There are also nifty transparent trigger buttons, which give you a good view of the rumble motors inside the controller. All in all, this is a rare instance wherein the proverbial side dish is better than the main dish itself.
Sea of Thieves Controller
The "Sea of Thieves" controller already has a striking aesthetic, but its real hook is when the light goes out. Yes, this controller mimics those visually captivating luminous ocean moss, which perfectly captures the sea-faring theme of the game it is based on. The design of the shell also incorporates numerous nautical-inspired flourishes, such as compass markings around the left thumb stick and highly detailed laser-engraved barnacles, and the right trigger has a rusty gold color to give it that ocean-weathered look, which you can liken to the trigger of an old-timey blunderbuss.
The purple and sea green color of the "Sea of Thieves" controller is also quite the eye candy, and similar to other entries in this list, this custom controller can effortlessly stand on its own without the assistance of the game its design is based on. Also, if you can find a brand new one, the controller comes with a code for downloadable cosmetics for your character.
Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 Controller
If there is one particular character that fans can point to as the Xbox's mascot, it is, without a doubt, the enigmatic and heroic Master Chief from the "Halo" franchise. Fans of the series were given a treat with the release of the "Halo Infinite" Elite Series 2 controller, which incorporates Master Chief's signature olive green color with a rugged matte polish. This is part of the Elite Series 2 collection, which features significant upgrades from its predecessor, such as enhanced paddles designed for improved tactile feedback and accuracy.
As for the "Halo Infinite" Elite 2 controller, it features similar visual beats to Master Chief's iconic Spartan armor. The olive green matte shell has battle-damage detailing, which gives it a burly yet sleek allure. The controller also features a metallic gold radial D-pad, which you can remove to reveal a more traditional four-direction D-pad that incorporates Cortana's signature blue hue, which adds a nice depth to the design. The black diamond-patterned rubberized grip is both functional and stylish, as well. The "Halo Infinite" Elite Series 2 is a limited edition controller that now fetches a high price in the market. Fortunately, gamers also have an alternative in the form of creating their own via Xbox Design Lab.