CRKD ATOM Review: This Toy-Sized Controller Is A Retro Heavy-Hitter
CRKD is a relatively obscure name in the gaming hardware segment, but in the Nintendo Switch community, the company reaped plaudits for its controller and dock kits. The latest from CRKD is quite some departure from the brand's usual hunting grounds, and almost into the fidget plaything territory.
CRKD's Atom is a deceptively small controller that looks more like a keychain. It borrows its looks from the SNES and NES controllers but gives it a modern twist with some impressive miniaturization work. But despite its toyish looks, this is a full-fledged controller with multi-platform support.
The company markets the ATOM as "the ultimate on-the-go companion for both casual gamers and collectors." At an asking price of just $20, this controller is almost an impulse buy, whether you are just swayed by the collector appeal, or you want something small for casual gaming sessions on your phone.
It's a charmer
CRKD offers the ATOM in two styles: transparent and solid. There are a total of eight variations to pick from, two of which come with a transparent shell while the rest half a dozen are solid colors with some peppy combinations going on for them. The inspiration is clearly the retro Nintendo GameBoy console, or, if you're looking for a modern equivalent, think of the crowded Pocket Analogue lineup. Over the days spent testing it in coffee shops and the metro rail, I've had multiple people ask me about it, praising the cutesy looks and beautiful frosty surface, asking if it was really a full-fledged gaming controller.
In the retail package, you get a USB-C cable for charging and a multipurpose hand-wrist strap lanyard. The adjustable fabric loop can be worn as a wristband, or attached to a keychain and bag with ease. The build quality is surprisingly good. The plastic shell feels solid, and there are no creaking parts or clanking elements inside.
The buttons offer a decent amount of travel, and even though they don't quite offer the clicky feel you would get from a tactile setup, they aren't exactly mushy. There's no unwanted sideways travel to them, but the same can't be said of the shoulder buttons. That aside, the Atom looks and feels as good as any other compact controller out there. To its credit, the small size and lightweight profile makes it easy to slip inside any pocket or bag slots.
Quick and convenient setup
This tiny controller works in both wireless and wired mode via a USB-C interface. The pairing process is fairly simple and requires only a two-button combo across the Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. There's no app involved and all you need to do is follow the blinking light. Thankfully, multi-device connectivity is part of the package. Moreover, by hitting the same unique button combo for each platform, users can also switch between different devices.
Now, there's no joystick on this tiny controller, which is not surprising given the space constraint. However, if you are after the versatility of an L3 or R3 button, the plus (+) and minus (-) buttons will help turn the D-pad buttons into a left or right stick.
Now, the ABXY button layout you get on the ATOM mirrors that of the Nintendo Switch. But you can virtually switch the A/B and X/Y button layout to follow that of the Xbox controller. Doing so also resolves the layout confusion, as the controller defaults to Xbox mode when paired via Bluetooth to a mobile device.
For screen capture, the plus (+) and minus (-) buttons get the job done, while the Home (CRKD) icon button serves as the central shortcut point, as well as a power switch. Overall, it's a fairly simplistic layout without any learning curve like memorizing shortcuts or dealing with tedious setup in a mobile app. On the flip side, the lack of a customization app is also limiting to some extent.
Surprisingly good in-hand experience
Now, before you dive head-first into a game, keep the dimensions of this controller in mind, which stands at 67mm (width) x 35mm (height) x 10mm (depth). Or, just take a look at the image above and notice how the screen on a normal-sized Manba One Controller itself is bigger than the CRKD ATOM. It's unbelievably light, as well tipping the scales at just around 20 grams.
There is little to talk about button spacing here, as an average person's thumb can easily cover the ABXY setup. You need to spend some time before you get used to the tiny buttons. It's obviously cramped, but it's surprising how quickly you can get a hang of it and reduce the error margin enough to enjoy a game. The small size also has its advantage.
The curved L and R shoulder buttons offer a satisfying click with either the middle half or even crease alongside the first and second partitions. The finger tip can be comfortably deployed when pressing the much smaller ZR and ZL buttons. It's not exactly a cakewalk to get used to the shoulder controls, but it works, technically. Ergonomically, the mileage will vary from person to person.
For me, a person with decidedly small hands and dainty fingers, getting used to the tiny buttons wasn't much of an issue. It was the compatibility and button mapping part that gave me real trouble.
Compatibility and Button Mapping
I'll break the obvious bad news first. Any game that requires joystick input is not a good choice if you're using this controller. You don't get fancy perks like rumble feedback, force-feedback triggers, or a gyroscope. And then there's the obvious size conundrum. The rest, well, it's controller duties, as usual.
I mostly restricted my testing to mobile-native platforms like iPadOS and Android, while console duties mostly went to emulator options like RetroArch, AetherSX2, and PPSSPP. Actually, it works better with emulators than with modern Switch titles, primarily because you don't need a dedicated first-party mapping software and on-screen button assignment gets the job done within minutes.
In fact, any game that requires a simplistic button setup for core controls is just fine. Where you feel limited are consoles with controllers that have more buttons than the CRKD ATOM has to offer. So, taking Mario on a ride or beating the heck out of Heihachi in Tekken will have you smiling in sheer retro joy and the convenience of a controller with a negligible weight profile.
Even the D-Pad lends a helping hand, as it allows circular direction shift movements with ease, and even works fine with radial movements. The supplied cable is rather small, but thankfully, it's a play-as-you-go approach, which means you can enjoy your games while charging it. A single charge lasts easily over 7 hours, though the company claims you can get 10 hours of play time.
Constrained, buy joyful gaming experience
As mentioned above, I covered retro games via emulators and the Switch Online library, and then proceeded to the Apple Arcade library for the tests. In mobile titles like "Katana ZERO," where there aren't many on-screen controls to begin with, the ATOM handles all attack and movement controls with ease. The fairly clicky nature of the buttons is definitely a crucial bonus, especially on such a small canvas.
Things get a bit chaotic where you need to make use of as many buttons, and in quick succession, as possible. In "Punch Kick Duck," where you need to consistently push three buttons each on the D-pad and action keys set, you definitely feel the lack of space. It also doesn't help that there's no button mapping available for this game, and a majority of other titles out there.
The almost linear positioning of the button cluster feels a bit odd at first compared to a regular game controller, but the buttons offer an adequate amount of vertical travel and they are proportioned well to the available space. I just hope that the ZL and ZR buttons were a tad bigger, especially considering that there's still some space left on either side of the USB-C port.
For racing games, those shoulder buttons work like a charm. Notably, I didn't run into any erratic input or latency issues with the ATOM, which is impressive for a controller as small and affordable this one. It's a perfect travel companion for quick gaming sessions, especially for scenarios where you're running short on gadget space.
Should you indulge?
Whether you should drop $20 on the CRKD ATOM depends on how serious you are about gaming, but more importantly, what games do you seek to indulge in with this controller? Are you mostly into retro gaming, targeting mostly the retro Nintendo consoles and handhelds? The ATOM is the right choice for you.
For 2D platformers on mobile, fighting games on Android, or classics in an emulator, this controller will serve you just fine. It's also a fantastic piece of gaming kit that works as a collectible, or on a proper gaming hardware showcase shelf. It offers a lot of value for the palatable asking price.
But when it comes to playing games, it could be a test of patience for people with even average-sized digits, thanks to small buttons and the tiny overall footprint. But if you are predominantly after casual gaming sessions and don't care too much about millisecond-level mistakes, the ATOM will prove itself to be a reliable companion.
I've had a non-infuriating time playing games on my phone and tablets with the CRKD ATOM, which is a lot more than what I expected from a $20 mini-controller that seems to bank more on the looks than functional appeal. Little did I know that I was in for a pleasant surprise. You can purchase the CRKD ATOM controller from the CRKD online store for approximately $20.