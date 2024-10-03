CRKD ATOM Review: This Toy-Sized Controller Is A Retro Heavy-Hitter

CRKD is a relatively obscure name in the gaming hardware segment, but in the Nintendo Switch community, the company reaped plaudits for its controller and dock kits. The latest from CRKD is quite some departure from the brand's usual hunting grounds, and almost into the fidget plaything territory.

CRKD's Atom is a deceptively small controller that looks more like a keychain. It borrows its looks from the SNES and NES controllers but gives it a modern twist with some impressive miniaturization work. But despite its toyish looks, this is a full-fledged controller with multi-platform support.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The company markets the ATOM as "the ultimate on-the-go companion for both casual gamers and collectors." At an asking price of just $20, this controller is almost an impulse buy, whether you are just swayed by the collector appeal, or you want something small for casual gaming sessions on your phone.