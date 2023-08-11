The Risks Of Using Android Emulators On Your PC And What You Should Do Instead

Then there's the bloat. Since these emulators are free, they have to make money somehow, and the ways they do this range from annoying to downright shady. Many come with pre-installed Android apps of dubious quality, use their own stores (often with poor safety policies) instead of the Google Play Store, are loaded down with ads, have highly questionable privacy policies, or some combination of all these things — even the bigger name, more reputable emulators.

The worst of the worst don't just affect the emulated Android environment, either. Several come loaded with sketchy adware and covertly install unnecessary junk on your PC itself. Some gamers have even run into keyloggers, illicit crypto miners, and various other bits of malware packaged with Android emulators.

Because Android is open-source software, anyone can create an emulator for it, including companies and groups with histories involving bad practices with user data, spyware, and even state-sponsored hacking. The emulators themselves are closed source, so there's no real way for you to check that the code is clean before running it. You may be at risk of installing software by people you probably shouldn't trust. Much like you should be wary of compromised Android apps, be wary of Android emulators for the same reasons. Even that's not an exact comparison because, on Android, Google mostly restricts you to only installing stuff from its curated Play Store — the same isn't true on PC, where apps can come from anywhere.