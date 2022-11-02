Google Play Games For PC Finally Reaches The US

Google says it is expanding the beta test of Play Games on Windows, bringing the joy of playing Android titles on PC to users in more countries, including the United States. In January 2022, the company launched the Google Play Games Beta for PCs, allowing users to play a select catalog of games on a larger screen, complete with mouse and keyboard support.

The games have been optimized to play well on a larger screen, and come with crucial perks like cross-platform progress syncing. To put it simply, you can resume a gaming session on a PC right where you left off on an Android phone or tablet. All of this is linked to your Google account, of course, complete with in-app purchases and subscriptions tied to it. Microsoft is also bringing Android games to Windows 11 PCs via an Amazon partnership, but that is only available via the Windows Store.

At the heart of the convenience is the Google Play Games app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, but there is no word if — and that's a big if — the program will expand to the Mac ecosystem. According to the official Play Games website, players in the eligible region can enjoy over 40 games on their PCs, which include titles such as "Hades' Star," "Horizon Shark," "Idle Heroes," "Idle Mafia – Tycoon Manager," "WWE Super Card," and "Asphalt 9 Legends."