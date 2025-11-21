13 Of The Best Smart Home Devices You Can Find On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1999, the Disney Channel introduced a generation of kids and their long-suffering parents to the concept of a smart house. In the appropriately named Disney Channel Original Movie "Smart House," Ben Cooper (Ryan Merriman) enters a contest to win a house for his family, but not just any house. This home is equipped with the latest in intelligent computing technologies, including a multi-talented virtual home assistant named PAT (Katey Sagal), short for Personal Applied Technology.

Of course, things soon go sideways when the house tries to keep the family safe by force. In the years since "Smart House" hit the small screen, actual smart home technologies have made their way into our everyday lives. Fortunately, they haven't tried to take over our lives, although there are some risks worth considering. Today, it's common for people to have one or more virtual assistants (from Siri to Alexa and everything in between) in their homes.

A virtual assistant, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. There are tons of smart home devices to choose from, each one offering a layer of automation or customization. With so many gadgets on offer, it can be hard to figure out what to buy and what to avoid. These are 13 smart home devices we recommend to help bring your home into the future.