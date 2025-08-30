This Is Amazon's Best Alternative To Expensive Smart Light Bulbs, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Devices like smart thermostats, speakers, and video doorbells can help convert your home into a smart one without requiring complex wiring or the help of a professional. One of the easiest smart home gadgets to set up includes smart light bulbs. They look just like regular light bulbs and even screw on to compatible sockets with ease. The difference lies in operation and the capabilities of the device.

With America banning incandescent light bulbs, many homes are now switching to LED bulbs — which can get brighter, run cooler, and make a significantly smaller dent in your electricity bill. Smart bulbs also use the same LED technology, but are backed with features like wireless connectivity, brightness adjustment, and loads of colors to choose from. Most smart light bulbs offer a similar suite of features, and the one you go for will ultimately depend on convenience and ecosystem perks, if any.

Major smart lighting brands include LIFX, Govee, and TP-Link — all have options at various price points. If you are on a strict budget, however, there is another option worth considering: the Amazon Basics Smart LED Light Bulb. It retails at just $12.99 and offers all the essentials and then some.