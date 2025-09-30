Ring Cameras Are Now 4K & Include Impressive Smart Features That Still Seem Futuristic

Starting with the big one, Ring cameras will now come with a feature that the company refers to as Retinal Vision. Amazon noted in a blog post that this is a system that is able to capture "in 2K for sharper everyday detail, and 4K video." This blends the ultra-high resolution 4K capability with the still-high-resolution, but not quite so storage-consuming data flow of 2K. "Retinal Vision doesn't just capture video; it optimizes every step of the imaging process with advanced AI tuning, Ring states. "It's not just about sharper video—it's about unlocking a new level of intelligence, where every feature becomes more effective because the foundation is crisper and closer to reality."

There are several other AI-powered smart features embedded in these cameras as well. Those on the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem will be excited to learn that the cameras come with Alexa+ Greetings. This is a smart speech-based technology that allows Alexa+ to manage solicitors and deliveries, as well as provide instructions and request that people identify the purpose of their visit via Ring doorbells. On the flip side of this is the Familiar Faces tech, which identifies residents of the home and other familiar people in order to mitigate notifications that would otherwise be caused by common day-to-day activities.

Finally, Ring has also introduced another AI-powered feature called Search Party. This is a community-oriented functionality that helps families find lost pets. If you or a neighbor loses a dog, you can activate the Search Party feature in the Ring app, which will cause all Ring cameras in the surrounding area to search for the missing animal. The owner of the camera will then be notified and sent the relevant footage and information on the missing pet.