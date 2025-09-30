Ring Cameras Are Now 4K & Include Impressive Smart Features That Still Seem Futuristic
Ring has some new home security cameras on the horizon that promise some fascinating new features. Products like these have become a lot more common in recent years as the technology has grown more affordable, and home integration continues to get more user-friendly. It's easy to see why people like them. Not only can they provide video evidence of any nefarious activities that might take place on your property, but they can also serve as a deterrent, as well as allow you to observe the activities of children, pets, and local wildlife. But even though the basic idea of a security camera has remained the same, these smart cameras' functionality and features continue to evolve.
Some people might not realize that Ring makes a lot of useful gadgets that aren't doorbells, including a wide range of home security cameras. The company's products are well known for being affordable, easy to use, and for including a wide range of smart home integration options. That said, they aren't perfect for everyone. Many people have complained about security concerns regarding signal jammers while others have cited the camera's lower video quality as a trade-off for the cameras' other benefits, as until recently, Ring didn't provide any 4K camera options. These new models aim to change that. The new Ring Wired Doorbell Pro, Wired Doorbell Plus, Outdoor Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro, Indoor Cam Plus, and Wired Doorbell Elite are set to offer 4K resolution and some other new AI-enhanced smart tech that is sure to excite.
Higher resolution and AI-powered features are on their way
Starting with the big one, Ring cameras will now come with a feature that the company refers to as Retinal Vision. Amazon noted in a blog post that this is a system that is able to capture "in 2K for sharper everyday detail, and 4K video." This blends the ultra-high resolution 4K capability with the still-high-resolution, but not quite so storage-consuming data flow of 2K. "Retinal Vision doesn't just capture video; it optimizes every step of the imaging process with advanced AI tuning, Ring states. "It's not just about sharper video—it's about unlocking a new level of intelligence, where every feature becomes more effective because the foundation is crisper and closer to reality."
There are several other AI-powered smart features embedded in these cameras as well. Those on the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem will be excited to learn that the cameras come with Alexa+ Greetings. This is a smart speech-based technology that allows Alexa+ to manage solicitors and deliveries, as well as provide instructions and request that people identify the purpose of their visit via Ring doorbells. On the flip side of this is the Familiar Faces tech, which identifies residents of the home and other familiar people in order to mitigate notifications that would otherwise be caused by common day-to-day activities.
Finally, Ring has also introduced another AI-powered feature called Search Party. This is a community-oriented functionality that helps families find lost pets. If you or a neighbor loses a dog, you can activate the Search Party feature in the Ring app, which will cause all Ring cameras in the surrounding area to search for the missing animal. The owner of the camera will then be notified and sent the relevant footage and information on the missing pet.