5 Of The Most Useful Ring Gadgets That Aren't A Doorbell

The Floodlight Cam Pro is a meticulous combination of a 2K-resolution camera and a bright floodlight for spotting even the tiniest of movements near your property. The 3D Motion Detection feature alerts you as soon as someone steps into the camera's eye, and the floodlight will help you figure out whether its a familiar presence or a suspicious stranger.

To improve the clarity, the camera features an anti-reflective glass to prevent glare, and Ring will send the video to your smartphone so you can zoom in as much as you need.

You may also appreciate that the camera offers the ability to block out specific areas from its sight. For instance, if you are monitoring your backyard, and the camera's angle is such that it is also intruding on your neighbor's privacy, you can head to the Ring smartphone app and black out that specific zone. The app will actually let you can play with several settings on your Ring camera to make the most out of it.

Another very interesting part is that you can also speak to visitors through the Floodlight Cam Pro even if you are not home or not in the mood for any guests. It also has a loud siren that can come in handy to scare away any unwanted interactions. Paired with the app, you get real-time alerts and live footage of the outdoors through this smart device to make your home more secure.