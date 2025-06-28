5 Of The Most Useful Ring Gadgets That Aren't A Doorbell
Ring is a brand name synonymous with innovation and out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to home security. This advanced home security company has aimed to eliminate the usual hassle of answering doors through since it first released its creative Video Doorbell system, which was a unique concept in the market and immediately garnered a lot of interest.
Today, in 2025, Ring has a large array of products that combine technology with security devices to bring you a sense of security and overall peace of mind that your house is protected by one of the most advanced systems. But it's not just doorbell cameras that Ring offers to keep your home secure. We've made a quick collection of five of the most useful Ring gadgets that aren't doorbells, so you can explore the latest innovations in home security and get these devices for the protection of your property and get a more comprehensive view of your home.
Floodlight Cam Pro
The Floodlight Cam Pro is a meticulous combination of a 2K-resolution camera and a bright floodlight for spotting even the tiniest of movements near your property. The 3D Motion Detection feature alerts you as soon as someone steps into the camera's eye, and the floodlight will help you figure out whether its a familiar presence or a suspicious stranger.
To improve the clarity, the camera features an anti-reflective glass to prevent glare, and Ring will send the video to your smartphone so you can zoom in as much as you need.
You may also appreciate that the camera offers the ability to block out specific areas from its sight. For instance, if you are monitoring your backyard, and the camera's angle is such that it is also intruding on your neighbor's privacy, you can head to the Ring smartphone app and black out that specific zone. The app will actually let you can play with several settings on your Ring camera to make the most out of it.
Another very interesting part is that you can also speak to visitors through the Floodlight Cam Pro even if you are not home or not in the mood for any guests. It also has a loud siren that can come in handy to scare away any unwanted interactions. Paired with the app, you get real-time alerts and live footage of the outdoors through this smart device to make your home more secure.
Solar Steplight
This is a gadget that is not only useful but also contributes to the aesthetics of your house. Install the Solar Steplights on each corner of the pathways, stairs, or driveways leading to and away from your home, and watch the entire area turn from mundane to classy this simple addition.
These steplights are powered using solar panels, making them environmentally friendly, but that also means you need to install them in an area with direct sunlight exposure for maximum functionality. You'll get full control over their brightness by connecting to the Ring app through the Ring Bridge. Avail a discount of $29.98 on a deal of a two-pack solar steplight and a Ring Bridge if you purchase from the official website.
One of the coolest things that distinguishes these steplights from the ordinary is the Motion Detection feature. You can control the lights to only turn on when motion is detected within their covered range — the camera gives you a field view of up to 120 degrees.
Designed for outdoor use, the steplights are weather-resistant and can function comfortably in a temperature range of -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, so no matter the season, these lights will not let you down. And to address one important concern: These lights will work, even the weather is cloudy and the sun is not out, because you can also recharge the batteries via the micro-USB cable included in the pack.
Pet Tag
This is like an Apple AirTag made specially for your furry buddies. Use this Pet Tag and never lose them again. How does it work exactly? Let's suppose your pet ran out of the house and forgot its way back home. The Tag attached to its collar features a custom QR code. Anyone who scans the code will see your pet's profile and a button to contact the owner to take the lost animal back home.
The rescuer doesn't need the Ring app to view the profile — any regular smartphone that can read a QR code will do the job. You will receive an alert on the app as soon as someone scans the code, so you can take a sigh of relief and connect with the rescuer. Your task is to ensure that you install the Ring app and create your pet's profile, including its name, any allergies, and your contact and address details. To increase functionality, the app has a Lost Pet Mode that can be activated in case the pet goes missing. It will alert your neighbors about the situation so they can also be on the lookout for the lost pet.
Ring's Pet Tag is super easy to set up and eliminates any extra requirements, like monthly subscriptions or one-time fees. Just purchase it, make a profile, and put it onto your pet's collar. A reliable layer of protection for your beloved friend that won't go heavy on your pocket.
Alarm Flood & Freeze Sensor
The Alarm Flood & Freeze Sensor is probably one of the cheapest devices out there, and it could save you from a house-flooding situation. The device has built-in sensors that can instantly detect water leaks from pipes and other water sources in your home and alert you in a timely manner before it escalates into a messier disaster.
The sensor can also detect if the water temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit inside your pipes, so you can take action before it turns to ice and your whole routine gets disrupted. Early detection aids in preventing pipe burst, saving you from costly repairs. Place the sensor device on any flat surface near the water source and pair it with the Ring app on your smartphone to receive alerts and notifications of a potential water issue.
Won't be home for a few days? No worries. Subscribe to the Alarm Professional Monitoring in your Ring Home Plan and receive a call from Ring in case any water leak is detected by the sensor, so you can arrange the necessary help in time. Powered by a 3V lithium battery, the device can last exceptionally well for up to three years. Overall, the device can function in a temperature range between 32 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ring Alarm Outdoor Contact Sensor
The Ring Alarm Outdoor Contact Sensor could be great for when you are away from home and your precious belongings are left unsupervised. It easily mounts on the entrance gates, doors, and windows of your house and will send out quick alerts when someone opens or closes them. It may depict signs of a forced entry, which means your house is at risk. To level up the security, go for the Alarm Professional Monitoring subscription, which will make you eligible for emergency assistance by Ring if required in case of a potential robbery attempt or trespassing.
The sensor is built to function in various climates and weather conditions, capable of handling temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, the batteries are made to last for up to five years without any worries, but of course, it may vary depending on the usage and maintenance of the product. However, one catch is that you would also need a Ring Alarm for the sensor to serve its purpose.
Furthermore, connect it to the Ring app to receive real-time alerts, while also gaining the convenience to quickly check if the doors are properly shut without having to get up. A smart tip to deceive any intruders is to install the sensors on the inside of the door so they aren't visible to anyone outside your house.