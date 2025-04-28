9 Smart Devices To Make Your Home Or Office More Secure
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart security devices are becoming an important part of how we protect our homes and offices. With the rise of technology, it's now easier than ever to monitor who's coming and going, control locks remotely, and get alerts about unusual activity — all from your phone. These devices give you more control, faster responses, and often more peace of mind compared to traditional security tools.
One of the biggest advantages of smart devices is that they allow you to stay connected to your property even when you're not there. Whether you're at work, on vacation, or just in another room, you can see what's happening in real time. Some tools even let you talk to visitors, manage access, or trigger lights and alarms automatically when motion is detected. However, not all smart security products are created equal. There are plenty of cheap options on the market that may look good at first but end up being unreliable or difficult to use. These lower-quality devices can have connection issues, poor app support, or weak security features, which is why you should avoid getting them.
That's why we've put together a list of smart devices that are known for doing their job well. From door sensors to smart locks, indoor cameras to garage controllers, these products are built to offer real protection and useful features. They're suitable for both homes and small office spaces, and each one helps improve security in its own way.
Tolviviov Wi-Fi Door Alarm System
The Tolviviov Wi-Fi Door Alarm System is a wireless security setup designed to improve the safety of homes, apartments, or small offices. It comes as an 8-piece kit that includes one main alarm siren, five sensors for doors or windows, and two remote controls. Once set up, it helps you monitor key entry points and alerts you right away if something unusual happens. The system connects to your Wi-Fi network and sends instant alerts to your smartphone through an app. If a door or window opens unexpectedly, you'll know immediately, even if you're not nearby. This makes it useful for both homeowners and people managing workspaces who want to keep an eye on things while away.
You can control the system easily from your phone, choosing when to arm or disarm the alarm. It's also a gadget that works with Alexa, as well as Google Assistant, so you can manage your home security hands-free. The system can be expanded too: If you want to monitor more areas, you can add up to 20 sensors and five remotes or keypads. This makes it flexible for growing spaces or multi-room offices. Installation doesn't require tools or wall damage. The sensors stick to doors and windows, and everything connects wirelessly. The alarm station needs to stay plugged in, but there's a backup battery that lasts about 8 hours in case of a power outage. This Wi-Fi Door Alarm System is available on Amazon for $59.99.
Blink Outdoor 4 Security Camera
The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wireless security camera built to help keep homes and offices safer. It connects to your smartphone, giving you a live view of the area it's watching, and lets you hear and speak through the app using two-way audio. The camera records in 1080p HD, which gives you a clear view of the space day or night. It includes infrared night vision, so even in the dark, you'll still be able to see if someone is around.
One of its standout features is the long battery life. It runs on two AA lithium batteries and can last up to two years, meaning less maintenance and no need for wiring. You can mount it almost anywhere and set it up yourself in just a few minutes. Security alerts are also quicker thanks to enhanced motion detection. The camera uses a dual-zone motion sensor that picks up movement more accurately. If someone walks into the camera's field of view, you'll get a notification right away. If you subscribe to the Blink plan, you can also enable person detection, which helps tell the difference between people and general motion.
Video clips can be saved either in the cloud with a subscription or locally using the Sync Module 2 and a USB drive. This gives you control over how you store and access recordings. You can buy the Blink Outdoor 4 on Amazon for $89.99.
Blink Video Doorbell Camera
The Blink Video Doorbell Camera, priced at $59.99 on Amazon, is designed to help you see and speak to whoever is at your door, even if you're not home. It connects to your smartphone and lets you watch live video in 1080p HD, with support for both daytime and infrared night vision. That means you can clearly see visitors at your front door, whether it's during the day or in the dark. This doorbell also has two-way audio, so you can talk to people without opening the door, which is useful if you're not home, busy, or working in another part of the building. It works well in houses, apartments, or even small office entrances where security is a concern.
You'll get an alert whenever someone presses the doorbell or when motion is detected near your door. The camera can be installed with or without wiring. If you have existing doorbell wiring, it can ring your in-home chime. If not, it can still send alerts to your phone or connect with a Blink Mini device for sound notifications. The best part is that you can set up this doorbell camera yourself in minutes without professional help.
Once installed, you connect it to Wi-Fi and manage it through the Blink app, where you can adjust settings and view footage. It's also renter-friendly, so you can take it with you if you move to another house or office.
Eufy Smart Lock C210
The eufy Smart Lock C210 is a smart keyless door lock designed to improve security and convenience for both homes and offices. It connects directly to your Wi-Fi, so you can lock and unlock your door from anywhere using the eufy Security app. You can manage who can enter, when they can enter, and get real-time notifications when the lock is used. You can also check the event history in the app to see every time the door was opened or locked, especially useful for monitoring access in offices or shared spaces.
Available on Amazon for $99.99, this lock offers five different ways to unlock the door. You can use the app on your phone, the touchscreen keypad, a physical key, your Apple Watch, or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. This flexibility helps if you're carrying things, have your hands full, or want to let someone in remotely. The lock is also designed to last. It's certified by BHMA, meaning it has passed durability tests, including over 100,000 locking and unlocking actions. It also has a built-in alarm that goes off if someone tries to tamper with it or force the door open, adding another layer of protection. Installation is quick and doesn't require drilling. It fits most standard U.S. deadbolts and can be set up in around 15 minutes.
TP-Link Tapo C100 Indoor Security Camera
The TP-Link Tapo C100, retailing at $22.99 on Amazon, is a compact indoor security camera that helps monitor your home or office with clear video, real-time alerts, and two-way audio. It captures video in 1080p Full HD, so you can easily see what's happening inside, whether it's in a living room or office space. One of its key features is motion detection: The camera sends instant push notifications to your phone when it detects movement. It can even tell the difference between general motion, people, or a baby crying. This makes it useful not just for watching over spaces, but also for knowing exactly what kind of activity is happening. Whether it's someone entering a room or just a pet moving around, you'll get the right kind of alert.
The camera also has a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way audio, letting you listen and talk through the camera using your phone. You can use it to speak to family, check in with coworkers, or even warn off intruders using the built-in siren. This added voice feature gives more control, especially when you're away. At night, the camera continues to provide coverage thanks to its infrared night vision, which can see up to 30 feet in the dark, useful for keeping areas like hallways, storage rooms, or nurseries visible even with no lights on.
Eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10
The eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 are smart lights made to brighten walkways and improve outdoor security. These lights are wired to a standard outdoor power outlet and come with durable, weatherproof fittings. Each light is mounted into the ground with a spike and features two glowing sections that light up in the same color. You can adjust the color and lighting effects through the eufy Life app. While they look like regular path lights, what makes them different is how they can be programmed to respond to activity around your home or office. You can create lighting schedules, set them to turn on at sunset, or change colors for different occasions, adding to both the safety and appearance of outdoor areas.
When connected with eufy security cameras, the lights become part of a larger system. For example, the lights can turn on when motion is detected by a camera or switch to blinking red as a warning. This is especially useful for alerting you or others if someone unfamiliar is near your property. The lights can't yet respond differently to known visitors and strangers, though eufy has mentioned that feature may be added in the future. Still, for now, you can create time-based responses, like having the lights flash red if motion is detected between certain late-night hours, when a visitor is less expected. A pack of four eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 is available on Amazon for $169.99.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, available on Amazon for $29.98, is a wireless device that lets you open or close your garage door using your smartphone. With the myQ app, available on both iPhone and Android, you can check your garage door's status and control it from anywhere, useful if you ever leave home or work and wonder whether the garage was left open. For added security, the system allows you to schedule the garage to close automatically at a set time, like every night. This helps prevent situations where the door is accidentally left open overnight, reducing the risk of break-ins or unwanted access. The smart control works with most garage door openers made after 1993 that use standard photoelectric sensors. Setup requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection and a garage door with a sectional design.
The app also lets you give temporary or permanent access to other people, such as family, friends, or coworkers. If someone needs to enter while you're away, you can open the door remotely or allow them access through the app. This is especially helpful for home deliveries, maintenance workers, or shared access in small office buildings. The system can be expanded to control a second garage door with an additional sensor, making it suitable for multi-car households or office garages with more than one entry.
TP-Link Tapo P115 Smart Plug Wi-Fi Mini
The TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Mini is a compact plug-in device that connects your everyday electronics to your smartphone or smart assistant. With the Tapo app, you can control any device plugged into it, whether it's a lamp, heater, or coffee maker, from anywhere. This makes it a helpful tool for both security and energy management. One way it helps improve security is through scheduling. You can program the smart plug to turn lights on and off at certain times, giving the appearance that someone is home even when you're away. It's a simple yet effective way to discourage break-ins, especially during vacations or late hours at work.
The plug also has built-in surge protection with an automatic shutoff. If a connected device uses too much electricity or there's a sudden power spike, the plug will cut the power to prevent damage. Another smart feature is its charging protection. You can set a low-battery limit, and the plug will automatically stop charging a device once that level is reached. This helps prevent overheating or damage from overcharging, which can be a safety risk. You can control everything using voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings. Whether it's turning on a hallway light or switching off office equipment after hours, voice and remote control give you more flexibility. You can get a pack of four TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs on Amazon for $35.99.
GE Glass Vibration Alarm
The GE Glass Vibration Alarm is a small but effective indoor device that adds extra protection to windows and glass doors. It works by detecting vibrations: If someone tries to break or tamper with the glass, the alarm goes off with a loud 120-decibel sound. This noise can quickly scare off intruders and alert anyone nearby. Installation is pretty simple. The alarm attaches directly to the glass with a peel-and-stick backing, so no tools or wiring are required. This makes it a good option for both homes and offices, especially in places where you want added security without setting up a full system.
At just $10.99, the device runs on batteries and includes a battery test button, so you can check if it's working at any time. There's also a setting for high or low sensitivity, allowing you to adjust how easily the alarm responds to vibration. For example, in a quiet office or home, you might want high sensitivity to catch even the slightest attempt to break in. A visible warning sticker is included and can be placed on the window — a clear signal to anyone outside that the glass is protected by an alarm, which may prevent break-in attempts before they even start. The alarm is designed for indoor use only and works well on windows, sliding glass doors, patio doors, or any other glass entry points.