10 Handy Smart Home Gadgets That Work With Alexa
Smart gadgets are becoming more common in our homes, and honestly, they're making life a lot easier. From turning off lights without getting up to checking who's at the door without leaving the couch, smart devices can handle a lot of little tasks for you. They help save time, boost security, and even lower your energy bills. It's like having a personal assistant who never complains or takes a day off.
When a device is Alexa compatible, it means you can control it just by speaking. No more searching for remotes, tapping buttons, or opening apps. Just give instructions like "Alexa, turn off the lights," or "Alexa, lock the door," and boom, it's done. It feels a little like magic, but it's all real.
Whether you want to lock your door while sitting on the couch, check on your front porch while cooking dinner, or make sure your coffee starts brewing before you even get out of bed, there's a smart gadget out there that can help. But here's the thing — not all smart gadgets are created equal. Some are just overpriced gimmicks that sound cool but end up collecting dust. Others just don't provide the right value for money, so you should avoid getting them. That's why we've done the digging for you and put together a list of handy smart home gadgets that actually work well with Alexa. We've picked the ones that are actually useful, easy to set up, and worth your money.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
The Govee Smart Light Bulbs are color-changing LED bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to control your lights using just your voice. You can tell Alexa to turn off the lights or set them to 50%, and it will respond right away.
Each bulb supports up to 16 million colors, along with 54 preset lighting scenes, so you can change the look and feel of a room depending on your mood. Whether you want something warm and relaxing or bold and colorful, you can pick and switch directly through the Govee Home app.
One fun feature is the Music Sync mode. When turned on, the bulbs change color and brightness based on the sound they hear through your phone's microphone. It works well for parties or even just relaxing to music at home.
Through the app, you can also set timers or create schedules. For example, you can set the lights to slowly brighten in the morning to help you wake up or have them fade out at night when it's time to sleep. There's also a group control option so you can manage multiple Govee bulbs at once instead of adjusting each one separately. This is useful if you want to control all the lights in a room with a single command. The Govee Smart Light Bulbs (pack of 4) can be purchased from Amazon.
Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera
The Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera is a compact camera that helps you keep an eye on things at home — whether it's your baby, your pet, or just general movement when you're away. It connects over Wi-Fi and works smoothly with Alexa and Google Home, so you can use simple voice commands to pull up the live feed on your display.
One of the standout features is its pan and tilt movement, which means the camera can move side to side and up and down to cover almost an entire room. You can even set it to patrol different areas automatically, which is helpful if you want broader coverage without installing multiple cameras.
There's also motion tracking, so when someone or something moves in view, the camera follows. You'll get real-time alerts on your phone when this happens, and there's an option to detect specific things like baby cries or general sounds. This means it can be used as a baby monitor or pet cam.
Thanks to its built-in two-way audio, you can talk and listen through the camera, too. This comes in handy when you want to calm a pet while you're out or speak to someone at home without making a call. For nighttime use, it has infrared night vision that covers up to 30 feet, so you can still see what's going on when it's dark. The Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera is available on Amazon.
Kasa Smart Plug
The Kasa Smart Plug gives you an easy way to control small devices around your home using your phone or voice commands with Alexa. Once plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi, you can control lights, fans, or even a coffee maker through the Kasa app or by just asking Alexa to turn something on or off.
It connects to your home using 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and doesn't need a separate hub. Setup is simple and easy, as you just have to plug it in, open the Kasa app, and follow the instructions. Once it's online, it shows up in the Alexa app too, so it's ready for voice control. You can also name each plug for easier control, like labeling one as a bedroom lamp so Alexa knows exactly what you're referring to.
The app has several handy features. You can set schedules to turn things on or off at specific times, use a countdown timer, or activate Away Mode to make it look like someone's home by randomly turning a light on and off.
The plug itself is small, fits in tight spaces, and has a physical power button on the side if you prefer to tap it manually. If you like using voice commands, you can give verbal instructions to operate whatever is plugged into the device. Overall, the smart plug is best for low-power appliances under 15 amps and works well for items like lamps, small appliances, and holiday decorations. The Kasa Smart Plug (pack of 4) is available on Amazon.
Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is a small smart speaker that works with Alexa and fits easily into most places, such as bedrooms, kitchens, or home offices. Even though it's compact, it delivers noticeably clearer sound than earlier versions, with better bass and improved vocals. It's a handy way to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or even the radio through services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and more.
What makes the Echo Dot really useful is its ability to respond to voice commands. You can ask Alexa to tell you the weather, set timers, play your favorite music, or even control other smart home devices. If your home has smart lights, thermostats, or plugs, you can link them through the Alexa app and use voice commands to control them.
The Echo Dot also has built-in motion and temperature sensors, which allow you to create routines, like turning on a fan if the room gets too warm or switching on lights when someone enters the room.
For privacy, the device includes a mic off button that lets you disable voice detection when you want. You can also tap the top of the device to pause music or snooze an alarm — a simple feature that comes in handy in the mornings. It's also renter-friendly, so you can take it with you when you move to a different house. The Amazon Echo Dot can be purchased via the Amazon Echo & Alexa Store on Amazon for $39.99.
Eufy Security Smart Lock C30
The eufy Smart Lock C30 is a smart lock keyless entry system that connects over Wi-Fi, letting you control a door from the eufy Security app. Whether you're at home or away, you can lock or unlock the door, check event logs, and get notifications if someone enters.
This smart lock works well with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can ask Alexa whether your front door is locked and even lock the door with your voice. It's also designed with physical buttons instead of a touchscreen. This makes it more reliable, especially in weather where touchscreens might be slow or unresponsive. There's also an auto-lock feature, so if you forget to lock the door, the system can take care of it based on the timer you set.
Setup is also pretty quick. It's built to fit most standard deadbolts and takes about 15 minutes to install without any drilling. The lock runs on four AA batteries and can last up to five months before needing replacements, but a weak WiFi signal can drain the battery faster.
As far as durability goes, it's built to handle outdoor conditions. It functions in extreme cold and heat and is IPX3 water resistant so that it won't get damaged in rain or snow. There's also a wrong-try protection feature. Thanks to this, if someone tries too many incorrect codes, the system temporarily locks itself to help prevent forced access. The eufy Smart Lock C30 is available on Amazon for $55.99.
Kasa Smart Light Switch
The Kasa Smart Light Switch gives you an easy way to control your lights from anywhere using your phone or voice commands with Alexa. Whether you're in your house, at work, or out of town, you can open the Kasa app and turn lights on or off remotely. This helps with energy savings and adds a little peace of mind when you're away from home.
One of the best things about this smart switch is how it works with Alexa. You can simply give instructions like "Alexa, turn off the living room light" or "Alexa, turn on the hallway light" without needing to touch anything. This is super helpful when your hands are full while you're walking into a dark room.
The switch supports scheduling features, so you can set specific times for your lights to turn on or off. There's also an away mode, which turns lights on and off at random intervals — a feature designed to make it look like you're home even when you're not.
When it comes to setup, the Kasa app will guide you through the entire process. To install it, you'll need a neutral wire and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. If you're not familiar with home wiring, it's a good idea to get help from an electrician to make sure everything is safely connected. If interested, you can purchase the Kasa Smart Light Switch from the Kasa Smart Store on Amazon for $29.99.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor helps you monitor the air quality in your home. It checks five main factors: PM 2.5 (fine particles), VOCs (chemical gases), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. These can affect how you feel indoors, especially if you have allergies or breathing issues.
You don't need to be an expert to understand what it's telling you. The device has a color-coded LED light that gives a quick view of your current air quality. For more details, you can open the Alexa app, which shows an air quality score and offers suggestions to help improve the air. Over time, you can check trends to see if your home's air is improving or worsening.
The monitor works well with Alexa, which makes it even more helpful. You can ask Alexa how the air quality is in any given room, and she'll tell you based on what the monitor is picking up. If something's off, like poor air quality, Alexa can send you a notification on your phone or even make an announcement on your Echo speakers.
One of the most helpful features is how it connects with other smart devices. You can set up routines in the Alexa app so that if the air quality drops, Alexa can automatically turn on a fan, dehumidifier, or air purifier. You will need an Alexa-enabled device like the above-mentioned Echo dot to use the voice commands, as this device doesn't have a microphone. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is available on Amazon for $54.99.
Levoit Core 200S-P Smart Air Purifier
The Levoit Core 200S-P Smart Air Purifier is made to help clean the air in your home without needing much effort from you. It uses a three-in-one filter system to trap dust, pollen, smoke, and other small particles floating in the air. The filter can capture particles as small as 0.1 to 0.3 microns, and it also helps remove odors thanks to the activated carbon filter. This makes it a good option for people with allergies or anyone who wants to breathe cleaner air indoors.
The air purifier works best in small to medium rooms, cleaning the air up to five times in an hour in spaces around 183 square feet. Its compact 360° design means it can pull in air from all directions, helping clean the room more evenly. It also runs very quietly, as low as 27 decibels, which is softer than a whisper, so it won't disturb you while you sleep.
The Core 200S-P's Wi-Fi capability makes it even more convenient. You can use the VeSync app to control the purifier from anywhere, whether you're in the next room or out of the house.
This air purifier also works smoothly with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you don't have to use your phone or get up to control it. Just give instructions like, "Alexa, turn on the air purifier," or "Alexa, set fan speed to high," and it will respond. The LEVOIT Core 200S-P Smart Air Purifier is available on Amazon.
Amazon Echo Spot
The Amazon Echo Spot is a small smart clock that can be placed on nightstands, desks, or kitchen counters. It has a round display that shows useful things like the time, weather, reminders, or what song is playing. You can also choose from different clock faces and screen colors to match your style.
This smart clock works with Alexa, so you can use your voice to set alarms, check the weather, or control smart home devices. For example, you can say, "Alexa, turn off the lights" or "Alexa, set an alarm for 9 a.m.," and it will respond. You can also tap the screen to snooze an alarm, change music, or adjust brightness or volume.
The speaker inside the Echo Spot is surprisingly powerful for its size. You can play music, podcasts, or audiobooks, and the sound comes through with clear vocals and strong bass.
One helpful feature is Alexa Routines. You can set up routines that run at certain times or based on motion. For example, when you walk into the kitchen in the morning, it can turn on the lights and read your calendar. At night, it can dim the lights, play relaxing music, and adjust the thermostat.
The Echo Spot is also built with privacy in mind. It includes a mic off button and lets you control your settings through the Alexa app. The Amazon Echo Spot can be purchased from Amazon.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum is a smart vacuum that can handle daily cleaning for you. It's designed to clean both carpets and hard floors using a three-stage system, which means it can adjust its suction power depending on the surface. Whether it's pet hair on a rug or crumbs on a tile, it knows how to deal with it.
What makes this robot vacuum stand out is how it navigates. It moves in neat, straight rows and uses built-in sensors to avoid bumping into furniture or falling down stairs. Thanks to its low design, it can also clean under furniture like beds and sofas where dust usually hides. It also has a special brush that cleans along the edges of walls and corners. Using the iRobot Home App, you can control it even when you're not home. You can start a cleaning job, schedule cleanings ahead of time, or check where it cleaned using the Clean Map feature.
The Roomba also works with Alexa, so you can control it using just your voice. Just command it to start or stop vacuuming, and it will get to work. When it comes to battery, it can run for up to 120 minutes. Once the battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging station. For those interested, the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum can be purchased via the iRobot Store on Amazon.