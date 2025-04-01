10 Handy Smart Home Gadgets That Work With Alexa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart gadgets are becoming more common in our homes, and honestly, they're making life a lot easier. From turning off lights without getting up to checking who's at the door without leaving the couch, smart devices can handle a lot of little tasks for you. They help save time, boost security, and even lower your energy bills. It's like having a personal assistant who never complains or takes a day off.

Advertisement

When a device is Alexa compatible, it means you can control it just by speaking. No more searching for remotes, tapping buttons, or opening apps. Just give instructions like "Alexa, turn off the lights," or "Alexa, lock the door," and boom, it's done. It feels a little like magic, but it's all real.

Whether you want to lock your door while sitting on the couch, check on your front porch while cooking dinner, or make sure your coffee starts brewing before you even get out of bed, there's a smart gadget out there that can help. But here's the thing — not all smart gadgets are created equal. Some are just overpriced gimmicks that sound cool but end up collecting dust. Others just don't provide the right value for money, so you should avoid getting them. That's why we've done the digging for you and put together a list of handy smart home gadgets that actually work well with Alexa. We've picked the ones that are actually useful, easy to set up, and worth your money.

Advertisement