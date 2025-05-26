What Is A Ring Bridge (And How Do You Set One Up)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was 2012 when Jamie Siminoff first pondered the mechanics of answering the front door with your mobile devices. Less than a decade later, the Ring founder offloaded his video doorbell startup to Amazon for $1 billion. In the years since, the company has become one of the most prominent names in the home security market.

Ring has grown so much that it's now with a full range of smart home security products, including door and window alarms, video cameras and smart lights for both indoor and outdoor environments. The brand's Ring Alarm Pro package — which is currently selling through Amazon at a cost of $379.99 — is even considered one of the best home security systems currently on the market. If you're so inclined, you can link most of those Ring-branded devices up through a smart home hub, and control them via Alexa or with your mobile device.

You can also connect certain Ring products like smart lights through the company's Bridge device. If you're unfamiliar with the Ring Bridge, the device is, in essence, what makes your Ring Smart Lights smart, helping control them and potentially connecting them to other security products in the company's lineup to bolster a user's control over the security system as a whole. That includes functions like the activation of your other Ring doorbell and other Ring cameras whenever a motion-activated smart light is triggered on your property. If you're interested, the Ring Bridge is not hard to set up.

