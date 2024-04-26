5 Highly Rated Bird Feeder Cameras You Can Watch On Your Phone

The Bird Buddy Solar-Powered Smart Bird Feeder – perhaps the most widely-known smart bird feeder out there — has become a fast favorite among bird lovers. With an adorable design, an interactive app, and a wide range of innovative features, it has the potential to make bird watching more convenient than ever — assuming you don't mind spending so much on a bird feeder, of course.

The Bird Buddy differs from others in its category through how it identifies visitors to your feeder. Rather than notifying you every time a bird lands, the Bird Buddy's AI deciphers what is worth reporting depending on the image quality and type of visitor. It also won't notify you instantly; rather, it will allow the AI to take a few minutes to sort through the 720p quality photos and videos and send you whichever it determines is worth sharing. Given the likelihood of your feeder having repeat visitors, this saves you from being bombarded with notifications. Additionally, Bird Buddy can identify over 1,000 bird species and hosts an in-app community where you can share your findings with fellow Bird Buddy users.

Some have noted the difficulty in mounting the Bird Buddy, as it mounts only from the bottom, and its small size can be an issue. Similarly, while the battery-operated version of the Bird Buddy does come at a slightly cheaper price than its $300 solar-powered counterpart, users have reported that the camera requires constant charging. Nevertheless, this is a widely trusted option, with platforms such as The New York Times, TechRadar, and USA Today ranking it highly among the competition.