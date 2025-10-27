5 Of The Best TVs You Can Buy In 2025 (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A TV is the backbone of any home entertainment setup. Whether you enjoy watching the NFL with a bunch of friends in your living room, or you just want to watch a few episodes of your favorite show before dozing off after a long day at work, a good TV can take the experience from good to great. That said, it can get difficult to decide which TV you want to buy, especially with so many brands flooding the market with hundreds of models. To add to the dilemma, brands throw in fancy jargon and abbreviations like QLED and OLED, Mini-LED, ULED, and whatnot. So, we decided to ease things for the average consumer by helping you pick the absolute best TV money can buy.

Of course, a single option may not be suitable for all types of users, so we've compiled a list of the best TVs by considering various factors. There are TVs for those who want the best image quality, those who want a huge screen to enjoy sports, those with a console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X who want to enjoy games at a high refresh rate, and those who prioritize aesthetics. Notably, OLED and Mini-LED TVs offer the best experience in terms of colors, vibrancy, and overall image quality, so all the TVs in this list have one of these two panels. We've also recommended TVs of different sizes to suit various types of rooms. That said, all those TVs are available in multiple sizes.