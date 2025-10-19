5 Of The Best 75-Inch TVs You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Consumer Reports can be a great starting point when comparing TVs and deciding which one is right for you and your space. In addition to individual reviews conducted by expert testers, CR helpfully assembles the best and worst products into various lists, making it easier, for example, to find the best 65-inch TVs under $1,000. Similarly, you can also use the findings of the organization to see which models are the best 75-inch TVs you can buy.

Consumer Reports groups its highest-rated 75-inch TVs in the same list as 77-inch models. The display sizes very close in size, but there is a more significant difference between the two — most 75-inch TVs use Mini LED displays, while most 77-inch sets use OLED technology. Generally, OLED TVs are often considered to be "better" than Mini LED counterparts, which is why they are usually more expensive — sometimes, much more expensive. However, the image quality of OLED vs. Mini LED comes down to which aspects you prefer, as each has its own pros and cons when it comes to various features like brightness, contrast, and halo effects.

Notably, many of Consumer Reports' highest-rated TVs in the 75-inch and 77-inch category utilize OLED technology and are therefore 77-inch units. However, there are some 75-inch TVs on its best-of list, and you'll find other 75-inch models that are rated considerably higher by CR's reviewers than others, making them better choices if you prefer Mini LED over OLED (or are looking to save money). Based on expert testing by Consumer Reports, here are five of the best 75-inch televisions you can buy.