5 Of The Best 75-Inch TVs You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consumer Reports can be a great starting point when comparing TVs and deciding which one is right for you and your space. In addition to individual reviews conducted by expert testers, CR helpfully assembles the best and worst products into various lists, making it easier, for example, to find the best 65-inch TVs under $1,000. Similarly, you can also use the findings of the organization to see which models are the best 75-inch TVs you can buy.
Consumer Reports groups its highest-rated 75-inch TVs in the same list as 77-inch models. The display sizes very close in size, but there is a more significant difference between the two — most 75-inch TVs use Mini LED displays, while most 77-inch sets use OLED technology. Generally, OLED TVs are often considered to be "better" than Mini LED counterparts, which is why they are usually more expensive — sometimes, much more expensive. However, the image quality of OLED vs. Mini LED comes down to which aspects you prefer, as each has its own pros and cons when it comes to various features like brightness, contrast, and halo effects.
Notably, many of Consumer Reports' highest-rated TVs in the 75-inch and 77-inch category utilize OLED technology and are therefore 77-inch units. However, there are some 75-inch TVs on its best-of list, and you'll find other 75-inch models that are rated considerably higher by CR's reviewers than others, making them better choices if you prefer Mini LED over OLED (or are looking to save money). Based on expert testing by Consumer Reports, here are five of the best 75-inch televisions you can buy.
Sony Bravia 9
OLED and Mini LED each have their pros and cons, but Sony's Bravia line of TVs offers both, allows fans of the popular model to customize their viewing experience. In addition to different types of Sony Bravia sets, there are naturally also different display sizes. The Sony Bravia 9 (model K75XR90) is the brand's 75-inch model and is also one of the best TVs of its size that you can buy — at least according to Consumer Reports. While not ranking as high as some OLED models, you won't find other 75-inch TVs above Sony's Mini LED QLED Bravia on the organization's "Best 75- and 77-Inch TVs of 2025" list.
After testing the unit, Consumer Reports found both its picture and sound quality to be "excellent" and its HDR performance to be "very effective." Pretty much all of its other features, like motion blur, ease of use, and connectivity, also tested very well. The results of this expert testing are so positive they almost read as marketing copy penned by Sony itself, but Consumer Reports' findings are backed up by professional and user reviews from just about everyone else. After evaluating the Bravia 9, Rtings.com scored it an 8.4 out of 10 for mixed-use and found its brightness and black levels to be two of its strongest assets.
This tracks with Sony's claim that it's the brand's "brightest-ever 4K TV," providing billions of real-world colors using QLED technology. The set also features anti-glare technology and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and DTS:X.3.6. It also easily pairs and works in conjunction with other Sony products, including Bravia Theater, Bravia Cam, the Bravia app, and PlayStation 5. The set is built on Google TV, so it's also controlled by Google Assistant.
Samsung Neo QLED QN75QN90F
Last year, multiple Samsung models made Consumer Reports' list of the best TVs you can buy, so it's not a shock that its Neo QLED QN75QN90F is one of the highest-ranked 75-inch televisions Consumer Reports has tested. Unlike the 77-inch models on CR's list, the QN75QN90F has a Mini LED display rather than an OLED. It has a higher refresh rate than other Samsung Neo models — a 165 Hz VRR — as well as a next-gen NQ4 AI processor for 4K upscaling.
It also features AI-enhanced motion smoothing, an anti-glare screen, automatic HDR remastering and Neo Quantum HDR+, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound+, which delivers sound that feels like it's following the visuals on the screen. As noted by PCMag's positive review, though, it lacks Dolby Vision and ATSC 3.0. The smart TV's Tizen platform might not be as well known as Roku or Fire TV, but it comes with all the apps you'd expect, like Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV. The TV includes Amazon Alexa for voice control and is also compatible with both Google Home and S/martThings.
Consumer Reports put its various features through detailed testing, and came away very impressed with the Samsung Neo's picture quality, including contrast, color accuracy, and brightness, along with its HDR performance and motion blur. Sound quality was also rated highly, though not as high as the model's visuals. While CR didn't find anything negative about the TV, it didn't find its viewing angle to be good as other models and notes anyone watching it from the sides, as opposed to sitting right in front of it, won't get the best viewing experience. The Samsung Neo QLED QN75QN90F costs up to $2,999, which is more like an OLED price than a Mini LED one.
Roku Pro 75R8B5
Roku might be more known for its popular smart TV platform, which can be found on the best Roku TVs you can buy from multiple brands, but it also manufactures its own televisions as well. One of its models, the Roku Pro 75R8B5, has a higher overall score from Consumer Reports than most 75-inch TVs. It's a Mini LED and QLED display, not an OLED, which makes it less expensive — Best Buy currently sells it for $1,099.99. The Roku Pro 75R8B5 includes Dolby Vision IQ for enhanced picture quality, clarity, color, and deeper blacks and uses Roku's Smart Picture Max AI technology to optimize incoming TV signals for even sharper looking video when watching sports or other content. The TV also features immersive Dolby Atmos sound and an automatic game mode with Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, and variable refresh rate capability.
After testing the Roku Pro 75R8B5, Consumer Reports found that nearly all of its features perform very well — none of them exceptional or industry-best, but also better than average. The one exception is data privacy, as Roku may track your viewing habits, though its data security is among the other features that CR rated highly. One reason its picture quality doesn't score even higher is that testers found its color accuracy to be lacking. Consumer Reports praises the wide viewing angle of the set, which contrasts with Tom's Guide's review, which called its off-axis viewing "poor." The publication's mixed review also found issues with glare and wishes Roku provided more audio support, though it highlighted the TV's backlight quality, game mode, and simple, easy-to-use interface.
LG QNED AI 75QNED85TUA
For those looking for high-quality TVs that are still relatively affordable even with larger displays, Consumer Reports calls the LG QNED AI 75QNED85TUA one of the best 75-inch TVs under $1,000. (For the record, it's available from Best Buy for $999.99.) Over 300 Best Buy customers have rated the TV a strong 4.6 out of five, citing its picture quality, webOS platform, and easy-to-use remote control of some of its strongest features. Some users also note its high refresh rate and other qualities that make it well suited for gaming.
This tracks with Consumer Reports' findings that, overall, owner satisfaction with the LG QNED AI 75QNED85TUA is strong. While there are multiple TVs rated higher by Consumer Reports, nearly all of them are much more expensive and most of them sport OLED displays. Depending on which specific quality scores you're looking at from CR, the 75QNED85TUA ranges from poor to average to excellent. For example, Consumer Reports found its sound quality to be subpar but its reliability and data security to be excellent. In between, it found its HDR to have "limited effectiveness."
Other features that rated well — but not jaw-dropping — include its viewing angle, motion blue, and picture quality. LG built its 75QNED85TUA with an alpha 8 AI processor that delivers 4K picture, rich and vibrant QNED color, and advanced local dimming. What might appeal even more than its software is its physical design, LG's TV is exceptionally slim for a 75-inch model, making it easier to set up and blend in with your room decor.
Panasonic W95A TV-75W95AP
Panasonic's flagship Mini LED 4K W95A TV -75W95AP is one of the highest-rated 75-inch TVs tested by Consumer Reports, with its experts finding the TV's HDR and motor blur to be exceptional and its strongest features. The HDR uses Dolby Vision IQ and an advanced ambient light sensor to dynamically perfect the display's color and contrast based on the lighting of the room you're watching it in. Panasonic uses an HCX Pro AI Processor MK II for accurate color and optimal contrast and sharpness. The artificial intelligence can tell what you're watching — sports, for instance, and then adjusts sound and picture accordingly.
In its testing, Consumer Reports found that this tech does a solid job, as metrics like sound quality and HD and UHD picture quality were rated highly by the organization. The TV's viewing angle, and data security also rated great-but-not-exceptional. The Panasonic W95A TV-75W95AP scored poorly when it comes to data privacy — not a big surprise, considering it runs on FireTV.
On Reddit, you'll find people who have purchased Panasonic's very pleased with its picture quality, but not its FireTV OS. In an r/4kTV thread, one user notes that the lack of simultaneous VRR and local dimming make it less than ideal for gaming, but that it's a solid TV for anything else. Plus, this redditor adds that "it punches way above its weight" when it comes to price. For a 75-inch TV, you won't find many models with high Consumer Reports ratings that are affordable as the Mini LED 4K W95A TV, which is available for a smidge under $800.