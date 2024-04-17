Sony's New BRAVIA TV Lineup Has Something For OLED And Mini LED Fans Alike
It's been a little over a year since Sony updated its lineup of BRAVIA XR-branded TVs with five new model ranges spanning 55 inches to 98 inches. These 2023 model-year TVs featured the company's updated Cognitive Processor XR image processors and also came with a bunch of PlayStation-friendly features. A year later, it's time for Sony to give its TV lineup another refresh, and they have done exactly that.
Sony's 2024 lineup of TVs spans four product series: BRAVIA 3, BRAVIA 7, BRAVIA 8, and BRAVIA 9. Each of these series has different models under them. Currently, the BRAVIA 3 lineup — which is the entry-level series — only includes TVs that are based on Direct LED technology. Positioned right above it are models from the BRAVIA 7 series, which use Mini LED displays. The BRAVIA 9 series also includes TVs that use Mini LED screens, but they are larger in size than their Series 7 counterparts. As for the BRAVIA 8 series, currently, this lineup only includes premium OLED TVs that are positioned slightly below Sony's flagship QD-OLED models.
Sony makes several interesting claims about these new TVs. The BRAVIA 9 series, for example, is claimed to be the brightest 4K TV made by the company so far, while the BRAVIA 8 series is claimed to be noticeably thinner compared to its predecessors. Let's delve deeper.
2024 Sony BRAVIA Lineup: Everything you need to know
As outlined earlier, the BRAVIA 3 lineup currently includes TVs that use direct LED panels. For those unaware, Direct LED panels feature a continuous array of LEDs that span the entire width of the display. In the LED hierarchy scale, these panels are considered mid-range and are positioned above older edge-lit LED panels. Sony's BRAVIA 3 lineup spans a wide range of screen sizes, starting with a 43-inch model and going up to 85 inches for the higher-priced options. The lineup currently includes four more TVs that feature 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch Direct LED panels.
Moving up the hierarchy, we have the BRAVIA 7 lineup, which currently includes four TV models — all based on Mini LED technology. The entry-level model from the BRAVIA 7 lineup is a 55-inch model. Going up the price ladder, the lineup includes 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models. At this point, we must also mention the BRAVIA 9 series, which uses Mini LED panels but has better features. These TVs are offered in three screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch.
Lastly, there is the BRAVIA 8 series of OLED TVs that come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes. Sony classifies these OLED TVs as its premium models, and they are positioned only below the company's current lineup of QD-LED OLED TVs and 8K Mini LED TVs.
2024 Sony BRAVIA Lineup: Pricing and availability
It's no surprise that TVs from the new BRAVIA 3 lineup also happen to be the most affordable among the TVs announced by Sony today. The entry-level 43-inch TV from the lineup has been priced at $599.99, while the 50-inch model will set you back by $699.99. If you need more screen real estate, go for the 55-inch model, which costs $849.99. If you have a more liberal budget, you have the option to go for the 65-inch option at $999.99, the 75-inch model for $1,299.99, or even the top-of-the-line 85-inch model, which will set you back by $1,799.99.
As for the BRAVIA 7 lineup of Mini LED TVs, the most affordable option here is the 55-inch model which has been priced at $1,899.99. Going up the price ladder, we have the 65-inch and 75-inch models priced at $2,299.99 and $2,799.99, respectively. With a price tag of $3,499.99, the 85-inch BRAVIA 7 series TV is the priciest of the lot.
Staying with the Mini LED lineup, the BRAVIA 9 lineup includes three models. The 65-inch model is the most affordable, priced at $3,299.99. If you opt for the larger models, you will need to spend $3,999.99 for the 75-inch model and $5,499.99 for the top-of-the-line 85-inch model.
Lastly, we have three models from the BRAVIA 8 lineup, all of which are OLED TVs. The 55-inch model is the most affordable, at $1,999.99. The larger 65-inch and 77-inch models are priced at $2,799.99 and $3,899.99, respectively.