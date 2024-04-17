Sony's New BRAVIA TV Lineup Has Something For OLED And Mini LED Fans Alike

It's been a little over a year since Sony updated its lineup of BRAVIA XR-branded TVs with five new model ranges spanning 55 inches to 98 inches. These 2023 model-year TVs featured the company's updated Cognitive Processor XR image processors and also came with a bunch of PlayStation-friendly features. A year later, it's time for Sony to give its TV lineup another refresh, and they have done exactly that.

Sony's 2024 lineup of TVs spans four product series: BRAVIA 3, BRAVIA 7, BRAVIA 8, and BRAVIA 9. Each of these series has different models under them. Currently, the BRAVIA 3 lineup — which is the entry-level series — only includes TVs that are based on Direct LED technology. Positioned right above it are models from the BRAVIA 7 series, which use Mini LED displays. The BRAVIA 9 series also includes TVs that use Mini LED screens, but they are larger in size than their Series 7 counterparts. As for the BRAVIA 8 series, currently, this lineup only includes premium OLED TVs that are positioned slightly below Sony's flagship QD-OLED models.

Sony makes several interesting claims about these new TVs. The BRAVIA 9 series, for example, is claimed to be the brightest 4K TV made by the company so far, while the BRAVIA 8 series is claimed to be noticeably thinner compared to its predecessors. Let's delve deeper.