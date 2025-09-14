The Best 65-Inch TVs Under $1000, According To Consumer Reports

The Roku 65R8B5 is the company's flagship 65-inch 4K QLED TV. This TV really shines thanks to the display. It uses a VA Mini-LED panel with 4K UHD resolution and Quantum Dot Color (the Q in QLED), which gives you a fantastic picture quality. As long as you make sure to change some settings on your new Roku TV, this TV will give you a great viewing experience.

The TV is great at upscaling older content, too. It makes HD movies and shows look almost like 4K, which is a big deal if you're like me and have a huge collection of older content. When it comes to HDR, you get great performances and support for various formats, like Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, and HDR10+. Some of these come with the option to dynamically adjust the picture based on your room's lighting, though if you're not a fan of this feature, it can be turned off.

This TV is also a solid choice for video games. It has a 120Hz native refresh rate and an incredibly low 9.4ms input latency. On top of that, it includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode, which all work together to give you smooth, tear-free gameplay. Keep in mind that some users have reported Wi-Fi connectivity issues, a few software glitches, and added motion blur during fast-paced gaming. Some users reported on Reddit that after certain OS updates (13.x), this Roku TV's motion smoothing feature can't be turned off anymore.