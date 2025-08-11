5 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your Roku TV

From a widely-loved streaming platform to one of the prominent smart TV brands, Roku has come a long way in terms of growth and popularity. The company launched its first line of smart TVs — the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs — in 2023 in 11 distinct models. The series was equipped with the most high-end features of that time, such as 4K picture quality and QLED screens, and one of the best smart TV operating systems. However, as the brand gained wider acceptance in households around the world, users began to encounter different issues on their Roku Smart TVs, such as irritating clicking sounds, bombardment of ads, and more.

They turned to Roku Support and other online forums to address these concerns and eventually dug out solutions to them. In a nutshell, there are five settings you should immediately change on your Roku TV to get the most out of it, as well as to keep the commonly occurring complaints at bay. Some of the best Roku TVs in 2025, therefore, come with several settings that do nothing but enhance the user experience.