The Best 75-Inch TVs Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports
Big-screen TVs can offer many benefits over smaller screens, not least the sheer immersion that a large panel offers when gaming or watching a movie. 75-inch TVs are often considered to hit the sweet spot, offering a great home theater experience without the cost and size commitments of an 85-inch or larger TV.
But even if they're not the biggest TVs you can purchase, high-end 75-inch TVs can be quite pricey. The best of the best from brands like Sony or Samsung can easily cost $2,500 or more, and that's for a QLED panel instead of an OLED. Now, QLED isn't bad, and it has one advantages over OLEDs, but that's a lot of money for a tech that isn't the top-tier choice for pure image quality.
However, big TVs don't necessarily have to cost big money. While you're not going to get a top-of-the-line product, you can indeed buy a decent 75-inch TV for under $1,000 — and in some cases, well under that threshold. The ever-useful Consumer Reports has compiled a list of five strong 75-inch TVs available for less than $1,000 as of Q3 2025. Some are older models that have received price cuts, others are new, budget-oriented TVs, and there are even some more expensive models that are regularly available for less than $1,000. Let's get started.
Roku 75R8B5
If we were only going by the original MSRP, Roku's 75R8B5 shouldn't really be on this list. A member of Roku's top-of-the-line Pro series, the 75R8B5 is a Mini-LED QLED 4K TV that debuted for around $1,600 in 2024. As you might expect, given the price, the 75R8B5 launched as a reasonably fully-featured TV that should satisfy most buyers who aren't looking for the cream of the crop of 75-inch TVs.
It has a 120Hz panel that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as HLG HDR. The presence of full-array local dimming made for solid HDR performance, as shown by Rtings' review, which highlighted the strong contrast, good HDR brightness, and great color performance. Given that it's a Roku TV, it came with a Roku Voice Remote Pro. This comes with several handy features, including voice control and a lost remote finder. The Roku included with Dolby Atmos and Roku Soundstage-capable speakers, although the sonic performance still wasn't all that great.
Why are we speaking about 75R8B5 in the past tense, as if it had just died? It's because Roku has updated it for 2025; It's now the Roku 75R8C5, with the same MSRP as its predecessor and, as far as we can tell, the same specs. So what's it doing on a list of sub-$1,000 TVs? Well, data from price tracker Keepa shows that Roku's high-end 75-incher has regularly been available for under $1,000, with a low of $799. If you're willing to wait, this could indeed be a sub-$1,000 75-inch TV.
LG 75QNED85TUA
Buying an older TV may not feel all that exciting, but it does come with the upside of being able to potentially get a much better deal than you otherwise would. LG's 75QNED85TUA is a good example, with prices far lower than the $1,799 that LG was asking for, when preorders started in early 2024. A year later, you can get one for $999 from Best Buy — although we're unsure how many are left in stock.
Specs-wise, the 75QNED85TUA is a cut above many sub-$1,000 TVs, which isn't too surprising considering its original retail price. You get a 4K, 120Hz QNED panel that supports HDR10 and HLG, with the image processed by LG's α8 AI Processor 4K and α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K, depending on the source content. It has local dimming and VRR support and runs LG's webOS 24, which includes Amazon Alexa support. It also has a built-in 2.0 speaker system, which is nice to have given the price (although you should probably get a decent budget soundbar regardless).
Rtings generally liked the TV, although it did point out that LG's less-than-stellar contrast hobbled its HDR performance. It's also not the best performer at 60Hz, with increased input lag compared to higher frame rates. LG has replaced the 75QNED85TUA with the LG 75QNED85AUA, which nominally sells for $1,399 but costs a shade over $1,000 when on sale, making it a valid alternative when the 75QNED85TUA inevitably goes out of stock.
Panasonic TV-75W95AP
In the interest of value, CR recommends Panasonic's TV-75W95AP, a 2024 Mini-LED TV that signaled Panasonic's return to the U.S. TV market. It's an Amazon Fire TV with a 4K, 144Hz panel and most of the bells and whistles you'd want from a decent modern TV. There's local dimming — "Local Dimming Ultra," in Panasonic's parlance, which allegedly minimizes the halo effect — and support for all the HDR formats you'd want, in the form of HDR10 and 10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG.
As usual, there's in-house image processing hardware and an array of picture and sound modes to help you tweak things to your preference. Speaking of sound, the TV-75W95AP is notable for having a built-in 2.1-channel speaker setup, with a built-in subwoofer. While it's not going to equal the best soundbar and subwoofer combos, it's certainly a nice value-add that may be able to tide you over until you get a proper setup going. That said, the Tom's Guide review did point out poor sound quality as an issue, so you probably shouldn't be relying on the built-in speakers in the long term.
While the 144Hz refresh rate may make it seem like a strong option if you have a living-room gaming PC capable of pumping out 120 FPS or more, it's worth noting that the Panasonic can't engage VRR and local dimming simultaneously. So while you can have tear-free gaming, you won't be able to do it with HDR content, and vice versa.
Roku 75R6A5R
Roku currently has three tiers of TV available: the entry-level Select, the mid-tier Plus, and the top-tier Pro. The Roku 75R6A5R is a member of the mid-range Roku Plus, having debuted in 2024 with an MSRP of $999. As with other TVs from a few years ago, Roku's mid-range 75-incher is now available for much less, with clearance prices under half of what it used to cost when new. And don't be too worried about the "clearance" part; Roku's current version, the Roku 75CR7, can be had for $899 or less.
Specs-wise, the 75R6A5R boasts all the features a solid 75-inch TV should have in 2025, with one notable exception. It has a Mini-LED QLED panel capable of displaying HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR content. The Mini-LED backlight allows it to have full-array local dimming, while its built-in 2.0-channel speakers support Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. They're pretty good, too, according to reviews. You also get a handy voice-capable remote, as with Roku's other TVs.
The major downside of the 75R6A5R is that it's limited to 60Hz. While that's not necessarily a total deal-breaker, it is a bit of a sore spot given other sub-$1,000 TVs' 120Hz (or more) panels. This limitation is still present on the company's latest 75-inch Plus-series TV, too. If you're interested in a 75-inch Roku TV and want high refresh rates, you'll need a Roku Pro-series TV instead.
TCL 75QM6K
TCL is known for making affordable, yet good-quality TVs, and the 75QM6K is another solid addition to the brand's great track record. Debuting earlier in 2025, the TCL 75QM6K is a QD-Mini LED TV with a 4K, 144Hz panel that can also run at 1080p and 288Hz, with VRR support at both resolutions. How useful 1080p288 is for a TV will likely vary on a case-by-case (and owner-by-owner) basis, but it is an interesting feature, at least.
The 75QM6K is part of TCL's new Precise Dimming series of TVs, which features a range of new technologies from the company's in-house labs. These include the so-called Super High Energy LED Chip, which allegedly makes for a 53% improvement in brightness, alongside the also-new Condensed Micro Lens and a redesigned backlight array. The latter two allegedly provide 18% better blooming control and significantly better backlight uniformity (143%, according to TCL's claims).
Unfortunately, the new tech isn't exactly a home run. While Rtings praised the 75QM6K's great black levels, strong color accuracy, and good brightness, the outlet found the TV's HDR brightness to be somewhat inadequate. Haloing is also still an issue, although, in TCL's defense, it never claimed to have solved the haloing problem outright. The 75QM6K has an MSRP of $1,299, but Keepa price history shows that it's nearly always sold for well below $1,000 on Amazon, which is why it's on this (and CR's) list.