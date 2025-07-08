Cheap QLEDs Have One Big Advantage Over OLED TVs (But Does It Matter?)

If you're able to have your pick of the litter when purchasing a new television, you'll likely want an OLED TV. These screens will give you the highest quality 4K image you can get in your home, thanks to pure black levels. OLED TVs achieve this by turning off the subpixels entirely, rather than shining a light through a black pixel — which is what you would see on a QLED TV, OLED's most formidable competitor. This means you can get some of the most vivid imagery possible with an OLED, particularly if viewing high dynamic range (or HDR for short) content. OLED TVs are more expensive than cheap QLED screens, but if you have the money, there is almost no reason why you shouldn't go for an OLED over a QLED.

However, there's one way that QLEDs have an advantage, and that's when it comes to a phenomenon called burn-in. This is an unfortunate circumstance where an image stays on an OLED screen as a somewhat transparent background image. It's as if the ghost of a previous show is haunting your current program. The reason this can happen with OLEDs is that they use pixels that emit both light and color, whereas QLEDs have a separate light source. This is why you will almost never experience burn-in with a QLED. That being said, burn-in is easily preventable and not nearly as big of a concern as it sounds.