How To Use The Remote Finder For Your Roku Device

As useful as remote controls for TVs and streaming devices continue to be, they do still have one major drawback: their tendency to be physically misplaced. Fortunately, technology has progressed a bit beyond the more basic remotes of the past, and now a lot of modern devices include ways for you to relocate one if it does get lost.

The same holds true for many Roku streaming devices. Those that come with a Voice Remote also include a built-in remote finder feature you can turn on to help you. All you have to do is turn the finder option on, then listen for an audible tone coming from the remote until you can figure out where it's been left this time. As long as the batteries aren't drained, the remote is close enough to the Roku device to pick up the signal, and it's not buried under too many noise-muffling objects, it shouldn't take you very long to get back to your movies and shows.