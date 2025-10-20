This Is Considered The Best Major TV Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting a new TV is a big decision, and there are a lot of factors you need to consider. For one, you'll want to choose a screen that is the right size and definition, with adequate brightness, contrast, and color. It should also have all the features you need, an operating system that can power them, and a price that suits your budget. Large flatscreen TVs have gotten a lot cheaper over the years, but a quality display from a reputable brand is still a major purchase. Since this device will be the centerpiece of your home entertainment system, you'll want to make sure you're choosing one that won't cause you to have any buyer's remorse.

One of the best places to start your search is to take a look at the brands that have the highest consumer satisfaction ratings. This might not give you everything you need to know about a specific model, but it can be a strong indicator that the brand delivers on its promises and that its TVs are more likely to live up to expectations. Dozens of models from major TV brands like Sony, LG, and Panasonic all have stellar reputations. However, there's one brand that might have a slight edge in terms of consumer satisfaction: Samsung. According to market research performed by Omdia, the company held 28.3% of the global TV market share in 2024, marking its 19th consecutive year as the number one TV manufacturer in the world.