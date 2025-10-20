This Is Considered The Best Major TV Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Getting a new TV is a big decision, and there are a lot of factors you need to consider. For one, you'll want to choose a screen that is the right size and definition, with adequate brightness, contrast, and color. It should also have all the features you need, an operating system that can power them, and a price that suits your budget. Large flatscreen TVs have gotten a lot cheaper over the years, but a quality display from a reputable brand is still a major purchase. Since this device will be the centerpiece of your home entertainment system, you'll want to make sure you're choosing one that won't cause you to have any buyer's remorse.
One of the best places to start your search is to take a look at the brands that have the highest consumer satisfaction ratings. This might not give you everything you need to know about a specific model, but it can be a strong indicator that the brand delivers on its promises and that its TVs are more likely to live up to expectations. Dozens of models from major TV brands like Sony, LG, and Panasonic all have stellar reputations. However, there's one brand that might have a slight edge in terms of consumer satisfaction: Samsung. According to market research performed by Omdia, the company held 28.3% of the global TV market share in 2024, marking its 19th consecutive year as the number one TV manufacturer in the world.
Customer reviews of Samsung TVs are favorable, but they only tell half the story
Consumer satisfaction can be a difficult thing to quantify. One of the better places to start is by taking a look at aggregate star ratings on retail sites like Amazon and Best Buy. By doing this, you can clearly see that Samsung has plenty of TVs that regularly receive high ratings, with most of its more popular models scoring in the 4.3-5 star range. This puts Samsung's TVs in line with the top-scoring models from other premium brands like LG and Sony. Some models, such as the Samsung 43-inch Class U7900 and the 75-inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900F, have even managed to retain near-perfect scores.
These star ratings can tell us a lot, but these kinds of scores aren't necessarily the most reliable method when it comes to trying to determine the average overall satisfaction in comparison to other brands. There is a sample bias that you should be mindful of when comparing TVs in this way. That's because differing sizes, price points, and feature sets can skew results in a manner that doesn't necessarily indicate an advantage in overall satisfaction. After all, comparing high-end flagship models to affordable entry-level TVs is a bit like comparing apples to oranges.
For example, J.D. Power study from 2016 (via PR Newswire) found that Samsung ranked higher when it came to TVs that were 50 inches or larger, while Sony tended to get better reviews when it came to its smaller TVs. These kinds of differences are common when comparing brands and can make the comparison of simple star ratings a less-than-accurate modality for determining which is best.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index has Samsung at number one
A more reliable means of determining overall customer satisfaction across a brand is to take a look at professional market research that compares multiple data points, including reaching out to the customers directly. Life Story Research, for instance, conducts massive surveys each year to measure customer satisfaction. The company's research shows Samsung and Sony trading blows for the top spot in terms of customer satisfaction over the last couple of years, with Samsung leading by a marginal amount in 2024, and Sony taking a small lead in 2025.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index, on the other hand, has Samsung leading the last two years. There was actually a one-point dip in satisfaction from 2024 to 2025 on the ACSI rating scale, but Samsung has still managed to hold a firm lead over every other major brand. The ACSI stated that Samsung's lineup of TVs was certainly impressive and it's AI-based innovations have kept it on the cutting edge. It also attributed a large position of Samsung's popularity among its patrons to its customer service.
To be clear, Samsung's lead is relatively small in most cases, and there are some reports that have Sony or LG taking the top spot. While there is no way to definitively declare one brand as the all-time consumer favorite, Samsung's indomitable sales, high average customer reviews, and regular placement at, or near, the top of consumer market research data, all suggests that it's a favorite.