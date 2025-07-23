5 Benefits Of Using A Streaming Device Even If You Have A Smart TV

When everything is getting more expensive, from the Nintendo Switch 2 to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7, one item in the tech industry has always remained remarkably, and almost magically, cheap: the television. Our list of the best budget-friendly TVs under $500 includes 4K panels with HDR and other goodies despite the sub-$500 price ceiling, so even going cheap won't leave you wanting. On top of vivid OLED panels with high refresh rates, it's now common for smart TVs to feature a built-in operating system that functions similarly to a Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV streaming device. A new TV these days is, in theory, ready to go out of the box, and it may seem like there's no reason to spend extra on a streaming device to go with it. Except, we'd argue you have all the reason in the world to get one of the best streaming devices for your TV.

If streaming devices were inferior to smart TV operating systems, we'd expect to see the streaming device market on the out. And yet, giants like Google recently came out with the Google TV Streamer, and Apple is rumored to release a new Apple TV in 2025. Some televisions, like the best Roku TVs of 2025, bake a streaming box into the hardware. If you're struggling to see a reason to justify the cost, here are our five benefits of a streaming device on a smart TV.