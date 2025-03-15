10 Of The Best VPN Services Available In 2025

There's never been a better time to get yourself a paid VPN. Dozens of great providers offer their service for a couple of dollars a month with all the bells and whistles included. VPNs aren't immune to the monopolization happening in the rest of the tech industry, but they are competitive enough that you're never forced to stick with one over another. Ironically, it's this paradox of choice — having so many choices that you might end up making no choice — that makes selecting a VPN more difficult than it should be. Which one should you go with?

Everyone's use case is different; some use a VPN daily to unblock sites abroad, while some just need a VPN for their phone to watch Netflix. Instead of grading VPNs from "best" to "worst," I'm going to focus instead on VPNs that cater well to their niche. I've tried every single one on this list, and the following are my personal opinions on 10 excellent VPNs that might suit you.