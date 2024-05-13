Do You Really Need A VPN On Your Phone?

As of 2022, 85% of Americans own a smartphone, which gives users access to a plethora of social media and e-commerce apps, such as Threads and Amazon, respectively. Many of those users likely access free public Wi-Fi when they're out and about. However, accessing public Wi-Fi can pose some dangers because your data is free for anyone with the right set of skills to see. They can then use your data to steal your identity, gain access to sensitive files on your phone, and potentially even lock your phone.

With a VPN on your smartphone, you have total anonymity. Your data is encrypted, making it increasingly difficult for threat actors to know what's what. Furthermore, all that data that Meta and other social media companies like to use and sell to third parties becomes just as useless for them. The top VPNs to use in 2024 offer a nice way to stick it to the "man."

VPNs' real pièce de résistance is getting around geo-restrictions with streaming apps like Netflix. Each country has different licensing agreements and regulatory requirements, giving different regions access to some content that isn't available in other areas of the world. Smartphones are great for watching TV and movies, especially when you're on the move a lot. With a VPN, you can trick the streaming service into thinking you're in the U.K. when you're really across the pond, letting you watch "Rick and Morty."