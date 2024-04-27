5 Affordable VPN Services For Android In 2024

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs in short, whether free or paid, can't guarantee absolute security, but using one is a step in the right direction. By masking your online identity, personal information, and internet traffic from the apps and websites you frequent and your ISP, a VPN can protect your privacy. At the same time, you browse and stream content on your Android device.

Unfortunately, with VPNs, the best-known names in the industry usually offer expensive subscription plans that might not be a practical solution for everyone. On the other end of the spectrum, free VPNs are, well, free, but you can't trust them, given that they're likely collecting and selling your user data, defeating the entire purpose of using a VPN in the first place. To help you find an effective alternative that balances cost with functionality, we've put together a list of five affordable VPN services for Android devices that you can consider looking into.

These services were selected primarily based on their affordability and the features offered for the price. Toward the end of this list, you'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we selected these services.