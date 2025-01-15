5 Of The Best Alternatives To Proton Mail

If you've spent time in online privacy forums or security-focused communities, you've almost certainly heard of Protonmail. You may have even tried the service out yourself. With over 100 million accounts, it's arguably the most famous secure webmail service and, for a long time, has been viewed as one of the best alternatives to Gmail for those who want to have more control over how their data is handled.

Email providers like Gmail and Yahoo offer lots of great features for free. However, all those freebies come at a cost, as these popular email services track your activity and target you with ads. In contrast, Protonmail uses end-to-end encryption and doesn't collect any data linked to a user's identity, and the basic version is free. But if you like it, you'll want to upgrade to take advantage of all of the security protections it offers.

With so much going for it, it's easy to see why it has become the first choice of security-minded internet users. Still, most people like options, and while the pickings have traditionally been slim in the secure email space, things are changing with several secure email services coming into existence over the past decade or so. While Protonmail is still the most well-known secure email service, it's not the only game in town.

