4 Alternatives To The Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Checking Out

Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are hard to beat at what they do. The cheap devices can turn any television with an HDMI port into a smart TV. Amazon's voice assistant Alexa comes built in, and the company offers a 4K option for not much more money. The built-in Alexa feature goes beyond helping you launch apps and choose movies. It's fully integrated into your smart home, so you can use a Fire TV Stick to replace an Echo or any other smart speaker in that particular room.

Then there's the price: you can nab a basic Fire TV Stick for $20-40 if you're paying full price. The 4K version costs between $50-60. It's also Amazon, so you can spend far less than that if you wait until the Fire TV Stick you want goes on sale.

But what if you like the idea of a Fire TV Stick but don't want another Amazon device? The good news is there are plenty of alternatives on the market. Many are priced similarly to Amazon's devices and offer pretty much the same functionality. Other devices cost more but will offer far more for the money. We've picked out four devices that fit the bill as solid Fire TV Stick alternatives.