What Is The Google TV Streamer And What Makes It Different From The Chromecast?

With so many must-have streaming services on the market, organizing apps can be a challenge, even with the smartest of TVs. Google knows this, and with the Google TV Streamer, it has set out to make streaming and smart home management more intuitive. The device is Google's next-generation 4K HDR streamer with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an improved viewing and listening experience. While it has impressive specs, including a 22% faster processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, it also does the little things like helping you find your remote when it goes missing with the Google Assistant-powered "find my remote" command.

By getting rid of the dongle design, Google has made its new streamer more of a traditional set-top box like the Apple TV 4K or Roku Ultra. This design should boost its Wi-Fi performance since the box won't be placed behind the TV. The streamer has an ethernet port, so you can plug it directly into your router for faster, uninterrupted streaming. Google has also redesigned the voice remote, making it more ergonomic with a textured back that makes it easier to grip. The remote has a customizable button that you can program to open your favorite app or the home panel. Google has also incorporated its Gemini generative AI to help you out by providing customized recommendations based on your viewing habits, which the company likens to having a personalized TV guide.

