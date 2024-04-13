Surround Sound 101: What's The Difference Between 5.1, 7.1 & Dolby Atmos Systems?

Everyone knows that upgrading to a nicer TV will give you better viewing quality, whether it's the size of the TV, a 4K format, or something like the OLED and QLED technology. Plus, looking for a new TV is relatively easy since it's just one device. A much more difficult upgrade to look into, however, is a sound system.

If you've got your heart set on acquiring a dedicated sound system to improve the audio of your home entertainment, you'll need to consider your options. That could be a sound bar — although they have their limitations — or a proper surround sound system that replicates what you'd find in a movie theater. Nowadays they are easy to set up, with wireless surround sound systems becoming cheaper and better — and we rated the best ones right here.

The problem is that surround systems aren't very straightforward. Terms like 5.1 and Atmos can confuse buyers, and the different speakers needed can make it very pricey. Still, if you do it right, you will instantly notice the difference and get a better experience — unless you're watching Amazon Prime Video. So here's a guide to what the different surround sound terminology means for you.