Why Your Dolby Surround Sound Might Sound Worse With Amazon Prime Video

Streaming services are everywhere these days, and so it seems is Dolby's simulated surround sound technology, Dolby Atmos. Atmos is available on all manner of services, platforms, devices, and even game consoles for those who have the right sound tech to make it work. If something involves digital sound, there's a good chance Atmos support is in there somewhere.

The same could (and still can, to an extent) also be said of Amazon Prime Video, which has allowed users to enjoy the special sound format since its integration. But if you're a Prime Video subscriber, you may have recently started to notice a decline in your surround sound quality — or not. The audio dip doesn't affect everyone. Dolby Atmos speakers have had some headaches in the past, but this latest issue is a bit unique.

If you haven't noticed any audio changes when watching Prime Video with Atmos, then you don't have anything to worry about. Even if you have, the solution to the Prime Video Dolby Atmos problem is pretty straightforward, but you may not like it. It all has to do with your subscription tier.