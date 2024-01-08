Are Hotspots A Secure Form Of Wi-Fi? Here's What To Know Before You Connect

The Wi-Fi you have in your home or office is fundamentally different from a public hotspot. Residential or professional Wi-Fi is usually more secure, with controlled access and direct connection to an ISP through a router. On the other hand, hotspots can use public Wi-Fi networks or cellular data to provide internet access.

While administrative access to hotspots can pose security risks, it doesn't automatically allow viewing of all user information. This depends on the network's security setup and the attacker's capabilities. Regardless, always use caution when signing onto any public network.

When someone says the word "hotspot," they generally refer to a physical location where you can connect to a network. You should imagine it as a bubble of signal originating from a router or mobile hotspot device that you can join to access the internet when you're within range. So, even though the words Wi-Fi and hotspot are sometimes used interchangeably, they don't necessarily mean the same thing.

Because of how hotspots are tied to physical locations, they're also used to refer to the Wi-Fi connection you can get while in public locations like airports, hotels, and cafes. Everyone with some internet security experience will know how risky it can be to use public unknown Wi-Fi. You should take certain security steps before using these readily available hotspots.