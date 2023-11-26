How To Change Your iPhone Hotspot Password

While Apple has introduced plenty of privacy settings in the past, the reality is that these tools can only get you so far if your basic security practices are not in place. Among the tenets of basic online security is having a strong password, which should cover everything from your online accounts to even your network connections, including personal hotspots.

Unfortunately, many people are still using variations of commonly hacked passwords, like using strings of the same letters, the word "password," and so on. By using commonly used passwords, random people can connect to your personal hotspot when you're on the go, which could cause issues with the security of your iPhone and other devices in the network.

In fact, having an unsecured personal Wi-Fi hotspot network can have the very same pitfalls as connecting to a public Wi-Fi network. Some things that could potentially happen include unknowingly transmitting sensitive data or giving hackers access to your documents via networking sharing. So, if you're wondering how to change your existing iPhone hotspot password into a much better-suited one, here's how.