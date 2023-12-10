How To Disable Video Ads On The Home Screen For Amazon Fire TV

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely remove the banner ads from your Fire TV home screen. It's Amazon's tech, after all, so it does reserve the right to advertise whatever it wants wherever it wants to. You can't alter the default position of your remote cursor either, so if you don't want to get a face-full of ads the moment you turn your TV on, you need to remember to press either the Home button or the down directional button on your remote. Technically speaking, you could remove the ads from your Fire TV home screen by disconnecting it from the internet, but then you obviously wouldn't be able to use any of its online features or install any new apps.

While you can't ditch the ads entirely, though, there is a way to make them substantially less intrusive: by altering the settings in your Fire TV's Preferences menu, you can disable the ad autoplay. You'll still get a static ad if you don't immediately move the cursor after booting up the TV, but it'll just be an image with no audio or video.