How To Install New Apps On An Amazon Fire TV Stick

One of the most exciting parts about owning an Amazon Fire TV Stick is the wide selection of entertainment options you have right at your fingertips. There are hundreds of TV shows and movies you can start binge-watching across numerous services. There are also live TV channels at your disposal if you're after a more traditional viewing experience. Beyond watching, the Fire TV Stick serves as a hub for other entertainment needs like listening to music or playing games.

What makes these all possible are the apps available on your streaming device. Yes, the Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with a host of popular apps that you'll likely use on a daily basis. However, not everything installed on your device can cater to your entertainment needs. Perhaps you're interested in a lesser-known game or want to explore the free Fire TV Stick apps your friend recommended. Fortunately, this streaming device allows you to install new apps to your device with ease, so you can personalize it to suit your tastes.