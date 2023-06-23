Free Apps Every Amazon Fire Stick User Should Have Installed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most commercial streaming players, such as Apple TV and Roku, utilize their own proprietary OS and framework, making them easy to navigate, but less than ideal for customization. Amazon Fire players, however, are built off of Android OS, meaning they're open-source. This means that not only can you get access to your favorite streaming apps on a Fire Stick, but you can also install third-party or homemade apps, opening up new avenues of content and interaction.

Amazon Fire Sticks have a sizable library of apps available. Some are first-party supported in the built-in app store. Others are available here and there from designers around the internet. These apps run the gamut of both helpful utilities and entertainment sources, and while your Fire Stick may not be as convenient to use as a desktop computer, these apps can go a long way toward getting it much closer to one. Best of all, they're all free to download and use! Here are some of our favorites.