10 Huge TVs On Sale For The 2025 Super Bowl: Top Affordable Picks
Super Bowl 2025 is almost here, which means it's time to enjoy the game with your friends. Given the intensity of the event, you've got to experience it on a big display. After all, there's no going back once you've seen an NFL game — let alone the Super Bowl — on a massive screen. Moreover, a large TV screen ensures you can call your friends over to your place and enjoy watching the game together from the comfort of your living room. If that sounds like fun to you, we've put together a list of the best huge TVs you can buy right in time for the big game.
Beyond that, these televisions are discounted and are available at enticing prices, which means that you can enjoy the game without worrying about burning a hole in your pocket. We've included TVs from multiple major brands that offer a variety of sizes, resolutions, technologies, and — most importantly — price points. The goal is to ensure there are several options to choose from regardless of your budget or preferences. Starting from 55 inches all the way up to 100 inches, all of these TVs are going to provide an immersive viewing experience when watching the Super Bowl — just pick the one that fits your budget and living room wall.
LG 86-inch UT75 Series UHD LED TV
If you're looking for a massive TV in its truest sense, the LG UT75 86-inch UHD TV hits the right spot in both size and price. The 86-inch LED panel ensures you can enjoy the game with a large group of friends, and is an excellent fit for big and spacious living rooms. It runs LG's webOS, which isn't as feature-rich as Google TV, but most of the necessary apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ are present.
The bezels around the screen are extremely thin, especially for the price point. Combine this with the huge display and you have an immersive experience to watch not just the Super Bowl but any movie or show in the future. Pair the LG UT75 with a surround sound system and you're set for an incredible media experience. We would recommend wall-mounting a TV of this size for extra immersion, although LG provides a set of stands in the box in case you decide to place the TV on a tabletop.
While in many cases we would recommend a smaller OLED TV for the price of the LG UT75, the massive display stands out here, making it one of the top recommendations — especially if you don't care too much about inky blacks and better contrast levels.
Samsung 75-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K TV
If you loved the humongous 86-inch panel on the LG TV but have a slightly lower budget, the Samsung DU7200 has a large 75-inch panel that is plenty big to watch the Super Bowl and many more games and shows. Just like the LG UT75, the bezels are razor thin, resulting in impressive immersion when mounted on a wall.
There are also several software perks of this Samsung TV that make it a fantastic option for the price. For starters, there's Samsung's PurColor, which enhances color accuracy for an improved viewing experience. In simple terms, you should be able to see more colors represented in a better manner on the Samsung DU7200 as opposed to a different TV in this price range. Then there's the built-in 4K upscaling, which means any content that's shot in a lower resolution can be viewed at as a 4K image on the TV.
While these are standard features, what impressed us the most was the Object Tracking Sound output. Essentially, the TV follows the movement of an object on the screen and creates a surround-sound effect to replicate the motion. This works even better when paired with a Samsung speaker system or soundbar thanks to the Q-Symphony feature that lets multiple Samsung devices work together in tandem. Just like the LG UT75, the Samsung DU7200 doesn't run on the Google TV OS — instead, you get Samsung's Tizen OS which also has all the standard apps and features you would expect from a modern TV.
LG C3 77-inch OLED evo 4K Smart TV
Both the TVs we've looked at so far have used standard LED panels. While these are more than sufficient for most viewing experiences, OLED takes things to a whole other level. The LG C3 has a 4K OLED panel that offers excellent contrast levels, from deep inky black to the vibrant colors beyond what an LED panel can produce. Pair the superior display tech with a large 77-inch panel, and the result is a stunning TV that's worth every single dollar you spend on it.
The C3 also has a fast processor that ensures the webOS UI doesn't lag when navigating. The chipset also enables extra brightness boost to help the display stay visible in sunlight, even TV is placed close to a window. Then, there's support for Dolby Vision that makes your content extra immersive. Gamers will be impressed to know that the C3 can achieve a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, making it an excellent fit for a round of "Marvel Rivals" once you wrap up the Super Bowl. In short, the LG C3 is one of the most value-for-money OLED TVs you can buy.
Of course, those keeping up with the latest in the world of tech may be aware of the fact that the LG C4 is already out. However, there isn't a lot to tell the two apart, plus the C3 is a good $300 cheaper than the C4. Hence, we recommend picking up the C3, even in 2025. If you have a higher budget, you can, of course, opt for the more expensive and newer LG C4 OLED TV.
Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV
The LG C3 is definitely tempting, but it's also expensive. If you don't want to spend that much on a TV but still want to enjoy the OLED experience, consider the Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV. For just under $1,000 while on sale, the Samsung S85D offers amazing picture quality with deeply saturated colors that pop on screen. It's also big enough at 65 inches, while the thin bezels ensure optimum immersion. Since it's a Samsung TV, all the features mentioned above for the DU7200 make their way here. The object-tracking sound, for example, ensures the audio output is as good as the visuals from the 4K upscaling algorithm on the S85D TV.
Support for HDR enhances the experience of watching movies and shows on an OLED TV thanks to the high contrast and brightness levels. An AI-powered processor determines what sort of content you are watching and optimizes the picture quality accordingly. To top it all up, the colors on the S85D are Pantone validated so they're true to life. Just like the LG C3, the Samsung S85D can also refresh at 120Hz making it a good fit for gamers. If you're on a tight budget and don't want to exceed the four-figure mark, the Samsung S85D is an excellent OLED TV on a budget to enjoy the Super Bowl.
Amazon Fire TV 4K 55-inch
Amazon initially started making Fire TV sticks and boxes for existing TVs before delving into the business of making proprietary displays. We're glad they decided to take the plunge, though, because Fire TVs from Amazon provide excellent value.
For instance, this Amazon 4K 55-inch Fire TV costs just $350, which is an absolute steal considering it can stream the Super Bowl at 4K. Not just the game, but anything you watch on YouTube, Netflix, or Prime can be streamed at the highest resolution. This is thanks largely to Amazon's proprietary Fire TV OS, which enables smooth streaming despite the TV's low price point. After all, good hardware needs to be backed by good software. Thankfully, Amazon's expertise in providing a solid UX on its Fire TV sticks is paying off since the UI on these Fire TVs is its biggest value proposition.
Unlike most TVs in this price range that struggle with slow and sluggish UI, the Fire TV runs smoothly even if it is loaded down by menus. Most OEMs get the hardware and panel quality right since they're probably sourced from the exact same manufacturer or vendor. However, they tend to struggle with the software since they generally run a generic build of Android or Google TV. This is where Amazon capitalized and decided to run its own OS on these TVs. Fire TV OS is more optimized, plus it's developed in-house so it's a win-win situation. If you don't want to splurge but still want a decent TV to enjoy the Super Bowl, this is your best pick.
Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K QLED TV
Samsung's Frame TVs are some of the best looking TVs out there. They almost look like paintings hung on a wall. So, if that's the look you're going for, check out the 75-inch 4K QLED version of the Frame TV. There are multiple variants under the Frame branding, right from different sizes to display tech. However, this one here hits the sweet spot for watching the Super Bowl. It's massive at 75 inches, the borders are extremely slim, and it features a unique anti-reflection coating.
While it may not sound like much on paper, the coating cuts down on reflections and glare massively, especially if there's a lot of sunlight that enters your living room or bedroom. It's also helpful if there are light sources placed right above your TV. Most TVs appear clear when watching from a straight angle, but the moment you watch from the sides, you may see reflections and glares. Not on the Samsung Frame TV. This means that there will be plenty of excellent viewing angles, no matter how many friends you invite over to watch the game. Other top-tier features like HDR and Dolby Atmos are also included.
TCL 65-inch QM85 QD-Mini LED TV
The viewing experience and picture quality produced by an OLED panel is unmatched. However, OLED TVs can be quite expensive since the technology is complex and the screens themselves are quite expensive even if you ignore the rest of the package. So, what's the next best solution, you ask? Mini-LED.
Mini-LED displays offer excellent levels of contrast and brightness since the backlit can be controlled at a granular level, similar to how OLED panels can control individual pixels. This results in massive improvements in HDR content compared to a standard LED TV. The TCL QM85 delivers Mini-LED technology to the masses with this 65-inch TV at a reasonable price, especially when its on sale. Features like Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and a game accelerator that takes the display refresh rate to a whopping 144Hz make this TV a premium offering from TCL.
Thanks to the Mini-LED panel, you can watch the Super Bowl with excellent contrast levels where the blacks look more black and the bright portions look brighter. Mini-LED can also achieve higher brightness levels compared to OLED, and that's evident with the 5,000 nits peak brightness number. Everything from HDR movies and shows to sports is going to be excellent on this display — not just due to the superior panel quality but also due to the fact that it covers almost the entire DCI-P3 color gamut. If you don't want to splurge on an OLED, then this is the best pick.
Sony Bravia 3 85-inch 4K LED Smart TV
The LG UT75 86-inch TV is one of the most affordable 86-inch TVs, which means it ideally should be your primary option if you want a massive TV. However, there are some Sony loyalists who swear by the brand's expertise when it comes to making good displays, and for good reason. If you are a part of the cohort, the Sony Bravia 3 85-inch TV is a solid alternative.
It has the same huge display with thin bezels and an LED panel as our LG choice, along with Sony's Triluminos Pro engine which helps ensure vibrant colors when viewing any type of content. Moreover, Sony has optimized the TV to work well with its PlayStation 5 console. Essentially, you get auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode to improve the visuals when gaming.
Apart from the brand itself, a big reason for someone to choose the Sony Bravia 3 over the LG UT75 would be the OS running on the TV. The LG TV runs on the brand's proprietary webOS, which is functional but certainly not the best in terms of features and app availability. Sony's Bravia TV, on the other hand, runs the Google TV OS which means you get the Play Store to download your favorite apps. This alone could be a deciding factor for many.
Sony Bravia 9 65-inch Mini LED 4K Google TV
The Sony Bravia 9 75-inch TV has a Mini-LED panel that Sony claims to be the brightest display they've ever put on a TV. In fact, it's brighter than Sony's OLED TVs, so watching HDR and Dolby Vision content on the Bravia 9 TV is a absolute treat for the eyes. The bezels are also among the slimmest on this list, resulting in fabulous immersion when watching the Super Bowl. Undoubtedly, the Bravia 9 is on the expensive side compared to most other TVs of this kind. However, it's currently on sale for $300 lower than usual, so now's the time to pull the trigger.
If you're looking for more reasons to buy the Bravia 9, the Sony Pictures Core helps provide studio-calibrated picture modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and a few other apps. The TV runs Google TV and has support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.
HiSense 100-inch U8 Mini LED 4K TV
This one's for anyone who wants an absolutely massive display that leaves no free space on your living room wall. The HiSense ULED U8 TV has an enormous 100-inch panel that provides an insane amount of real estate to enjoy the Super Bowl. You can fill up your room with a dozen friends and still feel like there's room for more to watch the game since the display spans a huge area. It's not just about the size, though. This is a Mini-LED TV which means the picture quality is also going to be excellent. There's also a 144Hz gameplay mode, something that's rare for a TV of this size.
Given that this is a Mini-LED TV, HDR content and Dolby Vision shows and movies are going to look stellar. You also get Alexa for voice control, so you don't even have to use the bundled remote to change the channel or launch an app. The TV runs on Google TV OS so support for all popular apps is present. HiSense has also addressed the audio on the TV with a 50W speaker system, so it's a complete package with emphasis on both video and audio. This is the absolute best visual experience you can get for the price.
How we picked these TVs
The first and foremost parameter behind deciding what TVs go into this list is the display size. We capped the minimum screen size at 55 inches since we feel that a TV of at least that size is required to enjoy the game. Additionally, all the TVs mentioned are 4K or UHD — ensuring you can stream the game at a high resolution. After all, higher resolution ensures the image quality stays sharp, especially as the screen size gets larger.
Next, we've ensured all the TVs are currently on sale at their lowest prices. We've also included multiple different types of displays from a standard LED panel to QLED, Mini LED, and even OLED displays. All of these display types differ in terms of image quality. As a result, there's also a considerable difference in the price points of TVs using these displays.
Owing to this, we've included TVs every few hundred dollars apart to cater to a large set of audiences with varying budgets. Other factors like refresh rate, port selection, etc. have also been considered so if you plan on using the TV for other purposes, we've got you covered.