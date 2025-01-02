10 Things You Should Know Before Buying An Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you want a convenient way to watch as many streamed shows as possible, the Amazon Fire Stick might be one of the most attractive options. By simply plugging the stick into your display of choice, you have access to an interface that lets you check out hundreds of shows and movies. The capabilities of a Fire Stick even extend beyond simply watching media, as it offers plenty of additional features. But it also has some notable limitations, which you should keep in mind before immediately grabbing a top-end model.

There are a lot of smaller niceties about owning one of these devices, such as the ability to customize your Fire TV device by rearranging apps and adding images with a more personal touch. But everyone's needs are different, and there are some aspects of the Fire Stick that everyone should be aware of, whether they think it's an essential device or something completely unnecessary. There might be a deal-breaker here that turns you away from ever wanting to own one — or a deal-clincher that will make you want one even more.