How To Sideload Apps On Amazon Fire TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the best services in the game for streaming directly on your TV, whether plugged in or built into the device. It even edges out Roku in some instances, though the latter does offer more free TV and movies. Chances are there have been a few times when you noticed something missing from your Fire TV. Maybe you couldn't find a movie or TV show just to learn that Fire TV doesn't support the app. While no streaming service is perfect, Amazon's Appstore is somewhat limiting, but that's where sideloading comes in.

Sideloading is the process of installing apps without using the device's native app store. It's vastly popular with Android smartphones, allowing users to get an app on their device that's not officially available in their region. In a way, sideloading breaks down the barriers preventing you from downloading any app on any device. And since Fire TV runs on a version of Android, Fire OS, you can technically install any Android app on your TV.

The process is legal, though there are risks of downloading malware, as official app stores vet applications to ensure they don't contain harmful files or viruses. But to get the most out of your Fire TV, you'll want to take advantage of sideloading apps by following this easy guide.