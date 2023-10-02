Roku Vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which Has More Free TV And Movies?

If you're ready to ditch your TV's streaming OS in favor of a dedicated streaming stick, there are plenty of options to choose from. Roku and Amazon are big players in the market, and their respective sticks each have their share of dedicated fans. While the Fire Stick is part of the Amazon ecosystem, you don't have to have a Fire TV for it to work, and the same goes for Roku and Roku TVs.

You can have a TCL, Sony, Samsung, etc., and still plug in one of these streaming sticks and start watching your favorite shows. While both offer the same things at their core, the Fire TV Stick and Roku stray slightly from each other. As a result, it will come down to some personal preference, and it helps to know if one offers more TV shows and movies over the other to make the decision easier.