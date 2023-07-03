How To Find And Watch Twitch On A Roku Device

There are two different routes for people to take when it comes to watching Twitch on Roku. If you've already watched Twitch through the official app when it existed, you'll be able to get it again. This only applies to people who have previously installed the app in the past. It will not apply to somebody who is trying to watch Twitch for the first time on their Roku account.

For those that already downloaded the Twitch app previously (before it was removed from Roku devices in 2017), you can go to the Roku website and log into a Roku account. From there, under Manage Account, select "Add channel with a code" and enter "twitchtv" to add the channel. Roku will notify you that it is a "non-certified channel," but you can confirm and then select "Yes, add channel" from the confirmation, and you should be all set.

Doing all this will redownload the app for you, but you will have to ignore some warnings from Roku. This shouldn't be an issue as it's just letting you know it's no longer a channel "certified" by Roku. After that, you're all done. The app will be available in your list of channels, and all you'll have to do is log into your Twitch account and start watching again. If you've never downloaded the official Twitch app in the past, you'll have to go down a different path.