Amazon Event 2023: Every New Product You Need To Know About

Today is the Amazon Devices and Services Event where the company shows off all of its newest tech. This year, Amazon is focusing on Alexa-enabled smart home devices and for good reason. Amazon and Alexa have become synonymous with Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and nearly every piece of technology, appliance, light fixture and more has an Alexa-enabled version. At the start of the event, Amazon noted that so far, over one billion Alexa-enabled devices have been activated.

Additionally, Amazon is doubling down on AI research to make Alexa better and more adaptable to specific customer's requests, instead of more generalized answers. Amazon also notes that the new Alexa will be available on older Echo models in addition to the newest batch of products.

Backwards compatibility is great for customers that don't feel the need to shell out for a new line of Echo devices. However, for those that want to ask Alexa every question under the sun, the company has announced some new Echo devices.