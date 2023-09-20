Amazon Event 2023: Every New Product You Need To Know About
Today is the Amazon Devices and Services Event where the company shows off all of its newest tech. This year, Amazon is focusing on Alexa-enabled smart home devices and for good reason. Amazon and Alexa have become synonymous with Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and nearly every piece of technology, appliance, light fixture and more has an Alexa-enabled version. At the start of the event, Amazon noted that so far, over one billion Alexa-enabled devices have been activated.
Additionally, Amazon is doubling down on AI research to make Alexa better and more adaptable to specific customer's requests, instead of more generalized answers. Amazon also notes that the new Alexa will be available on older Echo models in addition to the newest batch of products.
Backwards compatibility is great for customers that don't feel the need to shell out for a new line of Echo devices. However, for those that want to ask Alexa every question under the sun, the company has announced some new Echo devices.
Echo Show 8 (2023)
The first new physical product Amazon announced is the Echo Show 8, and is calling it the "most ambient device yet." That's likely referring to the Show 8's new sound tech that allows it to more effectively filter out background noise when on either end of a video call. The processor and internal bits have been enhanced for a generally snappier performance over previous iterations of the Show as well. Plus, using the camera, the Echo Show 8 now has the ability to "wake up" when you walk up to it.
That sound tech has also been used to make listening to music more enjoyable, as Amazon claims its spatial processors can adapt to the acoustics of whatever room you're in to optimize the clarity of whatever you're listening to. The Echo Show retails for $149.99, and will start shipping next month. Pre-ordering, for those antsy to get their smart home up and running, opens up today.
Fire TV Soundbar and Fire TV Sticks (2023)
The Fire TV Soundbar is billed as the perfect companion to your Fire TV setup, as it'll immediately give you an audio improvement over your built-in TV speakers. You'll get better sound, better bass, and better dialogue all rolled into one. The Fire TV Soundbar costs $199.99, and is available now in the United States and Canada.
Also revealed was the Fire TV Stick 4K, a new device that's 30% more powerful than its previous iteration, and it includes support for Wi-Fi 6. This means your Fire TV apps should be snappier than before, and you'll be able to experience the joys of 4K streaming without any technical hitches.
The Fire TV Stick 4K costs $49.99. If you're willing to bump up your budget to $59.99, you can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The more advanced offering has the same features as the base model 4K stick, but you'll get support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos on top of it.
Included with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the Ambient Experience, which allows you to ask for things like weather updates or reminders. You can also use it as a screen saver for your TV that will display pieces of art from around the world — all free of charge.
Echo Pop Kids
In addition to the smart-home centric offerings, the company announced a kids version of its Echo Pop speakers. Priced at $49.99, and featuring Marvel and Disney designs, the speakers are programmed to give more age-appropriate responses to questions and voice commands.
Plus, depending on what design you get for your kids, Alexa will call out jokes and tidbits about either Marvel heroes or Disney Princesses. It comes with six months of Amazon Kids+ that not only enables the kid-friendly responses and extra content, but it removes advertisements from the platform, and includes a large library of age-appropriate audiobooks and educational material.
Coming sometime before the holidays, Amazon announced "Explore with Alexa" that comes bundled with Amazon Kids+. With the new feature, your kid will be able to "talk" with Alexa, who will be able to respond with a more locked down version of its newfound AI abilities. Plus, it will draw from trusted sources for more fact-based information.
AI enhancements for Alexa, Eye Gaze
Amazon chose its 2023 Devices and Services event to announce several AI-focused updates to Amazon services across the board, starting with Alexa.
One noticeable change to Alexa is that users will no longer need to say "Alexa" before every command. This updated version of Alexa will also get a new speech recognition system that will adjust to users' natural pauses and hesitation, resulting in a more free-flowing conversation. Perhaps the most significant change is Alexa's ability to adjust its tone and emotion based on context.
In addition, the company also confirmed that it is working on a new speech-to-speech model that will add more human-like conversational attributes to Alexa's vocabulary, such as laughter, natural pauses, and exclamatory phrases. There are a bunch of other behind-the-scenes changes in the pipeline, too, that are set to improve Alexa's overall natural conversational experience.
Amazon is also looking at developers who will soon be able to integrate their content with its improved LLMs (Large Language Models) to enhance the product experience. Companies like BMW, Splash, and Character.ai are already working on bringing these features to consumers in the near future.
Another major announcement made at the event is this new piece of tech called "Eye Gaze." Set to arrive with the upcoming Fire Max 11 tablet, this feature essentially allows people with mobility and speech impairments to use Alexa with just their eyes. In its initial form, Eye Gaze will let users simply gaze into their tablet to perform a variety of preset actions, such as playing music, making calls, and even controlling certain automated home-automation commands.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates...