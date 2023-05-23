This Fire Max 11 Tablet Is How Amazon Plans To Squash The iPad
Apple's iPad has long been the king of tablets over its numerous generations. Amazon's Fire tablet on the other hand has comfortably hung out somewhere in the middle of the pack. The tablets are certainly tempting for the price but don't have anywhere near the cultural hold that iPads do. Now, Amazon hopes to at least steal a little bit of the market from Apple with its newest Fire Max 11 tablet.
Perhaps the biggest draw for the Fire Max 11 is the price. According to Amazon, it starts at $229.99 for a 64GB model with ads on the lock screen. For comparison, the 9th generation 64GB iPad with a 10.2-inch display starts at $329 from Apple, while the current 10th generation 64GB model with a 10.9-inch display will set you back $449. The Fire Max 11's screen is an 11-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. It will reportedly feature a 14-hour battery life.
Amazon's newest and fastest tablet
Specs-wise, Amazon says the tablet has an eight-core 2.2 GHz processor and 4GB of RAM and should have no issue playing mobile games like Fortnite or streaming an entire season of "The Sopranos" in one sitting. It's also available with 128GB of storage. As far as accessories go, Amazon is offering what is called the "Productivity Bundle" which includes a stylus and keyboard cover for a total of $329.99 including the tablet itself. Apple's offering, the 1st generation Apple Pencil costs $99 and the Magic Keyboard Folio costs $249. The Fire Max 11 will also feature fingerprint reading technology to unlock the tablet and, of course, works with most existing Amazon and Alexa-connected pieces of technology.
On an ecologically friendly note, Amazon's announcement blog post for the device says that it's made out of 55% recycled aluminum and 34% recycled plastic. According to Apple, the 10th generation iPad is constructed out of "26% recycled or renewable content."
Amazon's store page for the Fire Max 11 states that it will be released on June 14th.