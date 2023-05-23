This Fire Max 11 Tablet Is How Amazon Plans To Squash The iPad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's iPad has long been the king of tablets over its numerous generations. Amazon's Fire tablet on the other hand has comfortably hung out somewhere in the middle of the pack. The tablets are certainly tempting for the price but don't have anywhere near the cultural hold that iPads do. Now, Amazon hopes to at least steal a little bit of the market from Apple with its newest Fire Max 11 tablet.

Perhaps the biggest draw for the Fire Max 11 is the price. According to Amazon, it starts at $229.99 for a 64GB model with ads on the lock screen. For comparison, the 9th generation 64GB iPad with a 10.2-inch display starts at $329 from Apple, while the current 10th generation 64GB model with a 10.9-inch display will set you back $449. The Fire Max 11's screen is an 11-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. It will reportedly feature a 14-hour battery life.