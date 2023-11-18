Amazon Fire TV Vs. Roku: Which Streaming Stick Is Best For Your Entertainment Needs?

The Roku Streaming Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick are two of the most popular products of their type. They give you a way to stream content and popular apps like YouTube and Plex even on a non-smart TV, and you can unplug them and pop them into your pocket when you're traveling to a friend's or even a hotel. Getting a streaming stick, in general, is a no-brainer, but which of the two should you get?

With similar price points and plenty of similar features, there isn't an obvious answer, but if you look a little closer, there are some pros and cons to consider for each product. With different priorities such as content, affordability, and UI quality to keep in mind, we'll go through which stick has the best rep for different kinds of consumers.

As a side note, both services include free and premium content. When you buy the physical product, you might get a deal or a free trial of the paid-for videos. But after it's over, you'll need to decide whether the free stuff is enough for you or if you'll need to subscribe to get access to more. And, of course, while you can use your stick to access other streaming apps like Disney+ or Netflix, you'll need a separate account for those to sign in and use them.