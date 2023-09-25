What You Need To Do If Your Amazon Fire TV Runs Out Of Storage

Whether you have a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, or a smart Fire TV, your device will be running Amazon's Fire OS interface. The smart TV operating system offers access to pretty much every major streaming app, including those that offer free movies and TV shows. In addition, you can also download VPNs, games, and browsers. If you're a power user, you might have dozens of apps installed on your Fire TV, and the amount of storage they occupy can quickly add up.

All Fire TV Stick models come with 8GB of storage, out of which about 4.5GB to 5.5GB is available for installing apps and games. The Fire TV Cube is more generous, offering 16GB of storage with approximately 11.6GB available to use. The storage available on smart Fire TVs varies by brand. When you run out of storage on your Fire TV device, you might get an error when trying to install an app. You might also notice lags and freezes while navigating the interface and find apps take a long time to load. If this happens, you'll need to free up storage on your Fire TV, and there are a couple of ways to do this.