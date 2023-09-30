Why You Should Be Using The Silk Browser On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

Unlike many other streaming devices, Amazon's Fire TV platform offers something that seems like a no-brainer: a web browser. Multiple web browsers, in fact, because in addition to Amazon's own Silk browser, you can also install free Fire Stick apps, or if you're relatively tech-savvy, you can install any Android browser you like, though whether or not they'll work on Fire TV will vary.

While this flexibility is great and opens up new ways to watch media on the device (any site with full-screen videos is suddenly a new place to watch content), the reality is there's only one browser particularly worth using on Fire TV, and it's not even close.

Because Fire TV is usually running on lower-end hardware, such as a Fire TV Stick, any browser you install will struggle with running out of resources. But Amazon's proprietary Silk browser has two advantages that the others don't have, and they make all the difference. Since Silk is made by Amazon, they are meant to work together allowing for faster browsing and better performance.