5 Underrated Amazon Fire TV Apps You Need To Check Out In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Announced a decade ago in 2014, the first Amazon Fire TV offered a way to give non-smart TVs access to the internet and, subsequently, various streaming platforms. Since then, we've seen the launch of several products in the lineup with different form factors and feature sets. All of these smart boxes come equipped with onboard storage, RAM, and an independent chipset enough to power not just video playback but also several everyday apps that could benefit from the much larger screen real estate that your television has to offer.

Amazon's current-gen streaming devices, like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, run atop Fire OS, which is based on Android. This means you could sideload any app on your Fire TV — though you might not need to, given how vast Amazon's own app store is. As a regular user of these devices, you might already be well-informed about popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, but Fire TV supports a host of other unconventional yet useful apps. From effortless ways to stream content from your phone to a particular nostalgic game from the past — here are five underrated apps for your Fire TV worth downloading.