Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Review: Big Amazon Streaming In A Tiny Package

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shortage of streaming devices on the market these days. Heck, you're reading this from a device capable of streaming music and videos right now. But dedicated streaming devices — as opposed to something like video game consoles, computers, or smartphones where streaming isn't their primary purpose — are usually the better choice. Assuming the option if available, of course.

The problem is there's no shortage of dedicated streaming devices, either. But even if you narrow it down to a particular device, you'll still have to figure out which Fire TV model suits your needs.

Amazon's newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) doesn't so much make the decision easier as it offers a competitively priced and compact piece of hardware that can handle 4K and give you more wiggle room when it comes to app storage. So you can give yourself even more difficult choices (about what to watch), provided you're subscribed to various other streaming apps and services. Amazon provided a Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) for the purpose of this review.