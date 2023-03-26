The Best HDMI Switchers For Every Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
So you finally got your hands on a PlayStation 5, or you decided to join millions of gamers by getting that Nintendo Switch as your second console. Congratulations! Unfortunately, your TV only has two HDMI ports, your roommate loves playing "Halo" online on the Xbox Series X, and your addiction to the NCAA tournament means the cable box needs to remain connected as well. Sounds like a trip to the local electronics dealer (or a visit to Amazon) for an HDMI switch is in order.
HDMI switches range from little dongles that attach to the back of your TV and add a second HDMI port, to full-on matrices with eight-plus additional ports. Some include remote controls, some have a feature that will automatically switch inputs for whichever input has been powered on. Prices range from under $20 to over $1,000, and the landscape is littered with rebrands, little-known labels, and mysterious Amazon third-party brokers. This list will attempt to make sense of it all, and help you make a decision based on your needs and your budget.
GANA 3 in 1 4K HDMI Splitter
With 4 stars and nearly 44,700 reviews on Amazon, the GANA 3 in 1 4K HDMI Splitter is simply the best of the cheapest options out there. It's nothing special but even at $14, it boasts a few extras that put it above the competition. While the plastic housing feels a little cheap, the fact that it's a dongle-type 3-to-1 switch means it won't be subject to much abuse once it's installed. The output is a built-in pigtail, eliminating the need for an extra HDMI cable. Three ports mean even if only one new source has been added, a little future-proofing has been established. Auto-switching on this model is surprisingly reliable, with the GANA connecting to the most recently powered-up device. It also includes a push-button in case the auto-switch acts up.
There are, of course, some limitations with this device. That pigtail output cable is only 1.8 feet long, something to keep in mind if the sources are a good distance away. The GANA only supports HDMI 1.4, and video quality is limited to 4K at 30Hz, which isn't the end of the world but can be a bit choppy, and image and color quality take a hit. The manufacturer also mentions that some devices may not produce enough power through the HDMI cable to operate the device, and a second connected and powered-up source may be necessary. Overall, though, for the low entry price, this switch definitely gets the job done.
ROOFULL 5 Port 4K HDMI Switch
One "feature" some of these switches advertise when they start offering four or five HDMI ports is the inclusion of front and rear inputs. This tends to allow for a smaller device; however, it comes at a cost. With front inputs, cables can snake around the front and look disheveled. The small footprint of the device implies it would take up less space, but with cables hooking around both sides and no heft to keep the switch in place, these setups often end up more inconvenient than their in-line counterparts.
One of a number of very similar-looking switches on Amazon, ROOFULL's 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch retails for a little under $40 and has a great number of features for the price. Five HDMI 2.0a inputs, all in line on the back of the unit and all supporting 4K at 60Hz means no matter which port you use, you won't lose a significant amount of definition in anything but the newest consoles. Audio isn't forgotten, either — according to the manufacturer, DTS-X, DTS-HD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, and LPCM 7 are all supported. The included remote features distinct on and off buttons which can come in handy for programming a universal remote. The auto-switch, while mentioned in Amazon's reviews as pretty reliable, can also be manually disabled on the unit if a device proves incompatible or finicky — a feature many similar units do not include.
SkycropHD 4-Port 8K HDMI 2.1 Switch
For only $60 dollars, the SkycropHD 4-Port 8K HDMI 2.1 Switch holds an amazing 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with over 1,300 reviews. It's a future-proofed version of the ROOFULL mentioned above, although it only offers four ports as a trade-off. The Skycrop is HDMI 2.1 compatible and supports 8K at 60Hz, meaning no noticeable drop in video quality or frame rate even when connected to the most demanding sources like the PS5 or Xbox X/S, assuming the connected cables are up to the task.
Other features remain basically the same. All inputs are across the back, and the included remote features distinct on and off buttons. The device itself is a little more contoured and does require an external power source, but so do all but the least expensive option on our list. While budgetary restrictions or the need for additional ports may make the choice between the ROOFULL and SkycropHD challenging, it's reasonable to go for the slightly more expensive model simply as a futureproofing decision. Four inputs, along with one or two on the monitor to which the device is connected, should be more than enough for however many current-gen consoles gamers may have. If one is going to have all those consoles attached to the same screen, it only makes sense to want the highest quality input across all of them, which is exactly what the SkycropHD provides.
FERRISA 8K 4x2
A great bridge between the obscene setup that follows and the more humble ones that preceded this entry, the FERRISA 8K 4x2 offers four HDMI inputs and two outputs. It has earned 4.3 stars on Amazon, with over 1,000 ratings recorded. Perfect for a dual monitor setup, or for a hub that can connect to separate rooms, the FERRISA provides twice the output while still maintaining an 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz display. It can provide audio extractions and has optical and analog outputs. One of the HDMI outputs provides ARC functionality as well. It also includes a little remote control very similar to that included with the ROOFULL and SkycropHD switches.
This switch also can be used as a splitter, taking one source and transmitting it to two separate outputs. For those just dipping their toes into full matrix setups, or those who demand high-quality video while also having a setup that requires simultaneous output to two screens, the FERRISA provides those features and more for a little over $150.
No Hassle Audio Video 8x8 HDbaseT Matrix
This beast is designed to be part of a full rack system, one that would use amplifiers and multiple source devices to connect to multiple monitors or televisions as part of a fully automated home, bar, or compound. For a hair under $1,900, the No Hassle Audio Video 8x8 HDbaseT Matrix allows up to eight sources to be switched to eight output destinations while also featuring eight mirror outputs for surround receivers throughout the installation location. The system includes eight receivers and eight audio extractors for the various monitors or televisions around the home, all connected via either HDMI or CAT 5-6 cables. The cost increase for included receivers is significant — some matrix and receiver combos go for up to $12,000!
While the whole setup includes a small remote, the system is also compatible with a number of software applications including Crestron, Savant, and Control. Those can be controlled with an app, PC, or browser. This No Hassle matrix requires direct connections, but the company is also praised for its great customer service, which could make the difference between an amazing home matrix setup and a very expensive brick. Many A/V fans would love to have the kind of setup that would necessitate this kind of monstrosity, but if one has the means and the need, the No Hassle matrix is a great base off of which to build a full home media behemoth.