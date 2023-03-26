The Best HDMI Switchers For Every Budget

With 4 stars and nearly 44,700 reviews on Amazon, the GANA 3 in 1 4K HDMI Splitter is simply the best of the cheapest options out there. It's nothing special but even at $14, it boasts a few extras that put it above the competition. While the plastic housing feels a little cheap, the fact that it's a dongle-type 3-to-1 switch means it won't be subject to much abuse once it's installed. The output is a built-in pigtail, eliminating the need for an extra HDMI cable. Three ports mean even if only one new source has been added, a little future-proofing has been established. Auto-switching on this model is surprisingly reliable, with the GANA connecting to the most recently powered-up device. It also includes a push-button in case the auto-switch acts up.

There are, of course, some limitations with this device. That pigtail output cable is only 1.8 feet long, something to keep in mind if the sources are a good distance away. The GANA only supports HDMI 1.4, and video quality is limited to 4K at 30Hz, which isn't the end of the world but can be a bit choppy, and image and color quality take a hit. The manufacturer also mentions that some devices may not produce enough power through the HDMI cable to operate the device, and a second connected and powered-up source may be necessary. Overall, though, for the low entry price, this switch definitely gets the job done.